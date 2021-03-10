15 minute morning motivation workout to kickstart your day

Published: 5:30 AM March 10, 2021

If you're looking for a morning workout to get you motivated and set for the day both physically and mentally, then this step-by-step tutorial may be for you.

Personal trainer Lisa Jarratt, of Downham Ladies Fitness, said this workout will kickstart your endorphins and leave you "feeling fab" for the rest of the day, with no need for equipment.

She said: "You could do these workouts three to five times a week."

The format of this home workout is to first warmup, then complete two rounds of all five exercises in the format of 30 seconds of work and 30 seconds of rest for each exercise, finishing with a cooldown.

Warmup

"Put on some cheesy 90’s dance classics and shake your stuff like it’s 1993 and you are Mr Motivator. Get your whole body moving for three to five minutes."

Squat Kicks

Focus: Lower body

"Stand with your feet shoulder width apart and brace your core. Squat down, like you are sitting down on a chair, then return to the top.

"At the top, kick one leg forward like you are trying to kick down a door. Squat down again and repeat with the other leg."

Clock Boxing

Focus: Upper body

"Stand, facing forward with your knees soft and your core braced. Imagine you are stood facing a clock face, and box round the clock face. You are aiming for a full revolution of the clock during the 30 seconds of work."

Standing bicycle crunches

Focus: Full body

"Stand with your feet hip width apart and your core braced. Imagine you have magnets on your knees and elbows.

"Place your fingertips on your temples and lift one knee towards your chest. At the same time, rotate your torso to bring the opposite elbow towards the knee.

"You should be looking to the side of the room, on the side of the raised knee. Repeat on the other side."

Side lunges

Focus: Lower body

"Stand facing forward, feet hip width apart and imagine you are standing side-on on a tightrope. Step out to the side bending the outside knee.

"Keep the other leg straight and its foot flat to the floor. Your torso will naturally tilt forward. Return to the start and repeat on the other side."

Plank

Focus: Core

"Start by kneeling on all fours. Place your elbows and forearms on the floor, ensuring the elbows stay directly under the shoulders.

"Raise your knees off the floor and squeeze your shorts between your bum cheeks. Your plank position should create a straight line from head to heel. Hold this position."

Cooldown

"Walk on the spot to reduce your heart rate. You may wish to use some full body static stretches to help relax your muscles and mind."

For more information on Downham Ladies Fitness Community and for access to online and live classes and motivation visit Downham Ladies Fitness on Facebook.