How to make moist banana and raspberry loaf

Published: 12:48 PM March 17, 2021

Charlotte Bennett, of Bobbin's Bakes in Boughton, gives us her banana and raspberry cake recipe. - Credit: Charlotte Bennett

If you're looking for a mouth watering and straight forward recipe on making banana and raspberry loaf, this recipe may just tick those boxes.

Charlotte Bennett, from Boughton, near Stoke Ferry, set up Bobbin's Bakes with her partner Jody last year and has been providing the local community with delicious treats during the lockdowns.

The 31-year-old said: "I have always loved to bake and host.

"I now supply to two other local businesses with an array of brownie flavours and traditional cakes for resale.

"I have a fantastic customer base of returning customers in the local towns including Downham Market and Swaffham, and the surrounding villages, particularly in Stoke Ferry where I have supported their Save the Blue Bell Campaign with my cake sales."

She gives us her recipe for banana and raspberry loaf cake which she says she enjoys moist.

Bobbin's banana and raspberry cake

"Tips: Use well ripe bananas -a brown skin is good. Fresh raspberries are best but you can use frozen.

"Use a 2lb loaf tin – line with greaseproof paper. It keeps well for four to five days."

Ingredients:

150g Unsalted butter

2 free range eggs

150g Caster sugar

175g Self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

2 ripe bananas

15-20 fresh raspberries

Method:

Grease and line a 2lb loaf tin. Preheat oven to 160c (fan). Mix the butter and caster sugar together in a food mixer or in a bowl with a hand whisk until the mixture is light and fluffy, add the two eggs and mix well. Fold in the self-raising flour and baking powder until combined. Mash your two ripe bananas in a bowl and fold through your cake mixture, add your fresh raspberries, folding as minimal times as possible to distribute them through the mixture. Pour the mixture into the loaf tin and bake for approximately 50-55 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean when inserted into the cake.

"Do not open the oven door before 45 minutes or your loaf may start to dip in the centre.

"I personally love my banana and raspberry loaf moist so as soon as a skewer comes out clean, I remove it from the oven, usually at around 50 minutes.

"Pop on a wire rack to cool, and enjoy."