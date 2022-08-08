Fears BBQs could cause major fires during heatwave

Charles le Strange Meakin among the dunes at Old Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

A landowner fears Norfolk could see more devastating fires unless people stop using disposable barbecues and start using their common sense in the countryside.

Blazes tore through Ashill, Brancaster Staithe and Snettisham during last month's heatwave, destroying homes and wildlife habitats.

Now Charles le Strange Meakin, whose family owns the le Strange estate and the beach at Old Hunstanton, fears we could see a repeat as we enter another spell of hot weather.

The row of former council houses which was destroyed in the fire at Brancaster - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mr le Strange Meakin and his team have been patrolling the sand dunes, where people camp and have cook-outs despite both being banned. On Sunday night, his team put out seven disposable barbecues lit by visitors.

He fears as well as destroying the village's much-loved beach huts, a fire could tear through the natural vegetation which holds the sandy sea defences together.

"It doesn't take much to set the marram grass alight and create a major fire," he said. "The marram grass and sea buckthorn hold the dunes together and if it goes, it de-structures the dune so suddenly, you've got a gap in the dune and you no longer have sea defences.

The aftermath of the fire at Wild Ken Hill, at Snettisham - Credit: Chris Bishop

"We have already had two beach fires this year which led to fire brigade responses. A major dune fire puts people at risk and seriously destabilises the dunes which are Old Hunstanton’s sea defences."

Mr le Strange Meakin said he would like stores to stop selling disposable barbecues. As well as a fire hazard, the sharp edges of the grill could cause injury if the items are left buried in the sand for someone walking barefoot to tread on.

Stores in Hunstanton still sell them. But Tesco has started displaying warnings next to its barbecues, saying they should not be used on local beaches.

Mr le Strange Meakin's estate has banned both camping and lighting fires. Police were called last Thursday after campers lit a fire on the edge of a site of special scientific interest.

Beach huts among the parched dunes at Old Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

In June, firefighters prevented a fire started by a smouldering barbecue dumped in a rubbish skip from spreading to the beach cafe and nearby lifeboat station.

Rigil Kent, watch manager at Hunstanton fire station, said: "We'd advise against using them full stop and going to a cafe or takeaway instead."









