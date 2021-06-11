Father's touching tattoo tribute to cancer surviving daughter

Published: 5:36 PM June 11, 2021 Updated: 5:48 PM June 11, 2021

"I wanted us to be matching and for her not to feel she was the odd one out in any way," said Mr Lambert - Credit: Cancer Research UK

A Swaffham dad has revealed a hidden loving tribute to his four-year old daughter for Father’s Day as she recovers from two year cancer battle.

Aaron Lambert had a tattoo printed on the back of his head to match his daughter's brain surgery scar after a life-saving operation.

The youngest of four children, Esmé was just two-years-old when she was diagnosed with a rare high-grade form of ependymoma – a brain tumour near the spinal cord.

Mr Lambert said: “I wanted it done because I felt whatever happens to her also happens to me." - Credit: Cancer Research UK

Now aged four and, after completing 19 months of chemotherapy, Esme’s parents Aaron, 36 and Wendy, 34, have been told their brave daughter’s latest scans are clear of cancer.

Mrs Lambert said: “We finally get to celebrate some good news after two years of desperately low and dark times.”

You may also want to watch:

“I remember when we were first told Esmé had a brain tumour our worlds fell apart. Aaron collapsed into his brother’s arms in shock and we were both sobbing uncontrollably.

The Lamberts said they could finally "celebrate some good news after two years of desperately low and dark times." - Credit: Cancer Research UK

“To hear someone say brain tumour, brain surgery - she was only one and I was just thinking ‘please don’t die.’”

The distraught parents were told their daughter needed surgery. “It was either have surgery or she would die, we had no choice,” added Mrs Lambert.

After an eight-hour operation to remove the tumour Esmé was left with a three inch scar on the back of her neck. To show his support, Mr Lambert decided to get a tattoo to match his daughter’s scar.

Mr Lambert said: “I wanted it done because I felt whatever happens to her also happens to me. I wanted us to be matching and for her not to feel she was the odd one out in any way.”

Esmé Lambert receiving Swaffham Town Council’s Triumph over Adversity 2021 award, with her family by her side, and councillor Lindsey Beech (left) and mayor Judy Anscombe (right). - Credit: Swaffham Town Council

On Friday, Esmé was also announced as the winner of Swaffham Town Council’s Triumph over Adversity 2021 award.

Mayor Judy Anscombe and councillor Lindsay Beech, a member of the judging panel, met the Lamberts at the town’s Buttercross to present her with the award.

There are lots of different ways people in Norfolk can support the research that will beat cancer - to find out more, visit cruk.org