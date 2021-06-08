News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man's death being treated as 'unexplained' after industrial incident

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:43 PM June 8, 2021   
A man has reportedly died in an industrial incident off Mill Road, near North Walsham.

A man's death in an industrial incident in north Norfolk is being treated as "unexplained" by police.

Officers were called to Mill Road, just outside North Walsham shortly before 5pm last week - Wednesday, June 2 - following reports of an industrial incident. 

Police said a man in his 70s died at the scene. A police spokesman said: "The man’s death is being treated as unexplained at this stage, but is not believed to be suspicious. The man’s family have been informed and the coroner has been notified." 

It is believed the incident happened near Bacton Wood Lock, which is part of the North Walsham and Dilham Canal. 

A spokesperson for the canal trust said they did not wish to comment at this time.

