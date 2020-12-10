Norwich pub is named best beer pub in the country - for the 11th time

Published: 6:00 AM December 10, 2020

Landlord Colin Keatley with his son Will, at the Fat Cat pub - Credit: Denise Bradley

A pub in Norwich has been voted the Beer Pub of the Year in the Good Pub Guide awards 2021.

It is the 11th time The Fat Cat pub, on West End Street, has scooped the prestigious prize.

The pub opened nearly 30 years ago, in 1981, and it won the Beer Pub of the Year for the first time just seven years later.

The Fat Cat pub in Norwich has won the Best Pub for Beer 11 times - Credit: Simon Finlay

Owner Colin Keatley said he felt numb when he received the news, as the pub is currently closed due to coronavirus.

He added: "It is what you might say has been a very eventful year. Eventful but not fruitful."

He said it was "amazing" that it had come when the pub was closed, particularly after winning the City Pub of the Year award in the Norwich and District Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch’s 2020 awards.

Father and Son duo Colin and Will Keatley have opened their fourth pub - the Fat Percy on Adelaide Street, Norwich. - Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN

"You've got to be optimistic and think of the future," he said. "That is all you can really do."

Mr Keatley said he had built up a reputation by offering specialised and popular beers.

He owns four pubs across the city including The Fat Percy, on Adelaide Street, which opened in October.

He added: "We've become specialised now more than ever before.

"We have regular beers from sought after breweries including Winter's Brewery in Norwich and Green Jack Brewery in Lowestoft.

The Fat Cat Pub has served its own beer, among others, for 17 years. - Credit: Antony Kelly

"We listen to customers' requests and tend to stick to big selling products."

In addition to stock from all over Europe and the States, around 30pc of beers comes from the pub's own brewery.

Mr Keatley also said punters were attracted to the pub's unique interior.

He added: "This place is like a museum and it's covered wall to wall with old brewery armour.

"It's somewhere people make the effort to come to and settle in for the night as it's a very interesting pub.

"It's an interesting pub with an interesting range of beers. Perhaps I should change the name to The Interesting Fat Cat!"

Elsewhere, The Rose and Crown in Snettisham won two awards in the Good Pub Guide 2021 - Licensees of the Year and County Dining Pub of the Year for Norfolk.



