Crews still on scene after farm building blaze in early hours

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:41 AM February 26, 2022
Updated: 10:00 AM February 26, 2022
Norfolk Fire Service fire appliance/ engine

Firefighters are still at the scene of a fire at a farm in Winfarthing. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Firefighters are still at the scene after a blaze started at a south Norfolk farm in the early hours.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to an agricultural building on fire in Lodge Drive in Winfarthing, a village near Diss, at 4.17am on Saturday (February 26).

Crews from Diss, Hethersett, Long Stratton, East Harling, Wymondham, Harleston and Watton are all in attendance.

The building contains straw and farm machinery.

At 6.30am, Norfolk Fire Service posted on social media urging residents in the Goose Green and Bunwell areas to keep windows and doors closed due to a large smoke plume.

As of 9am, crews were still at the scene monitoring it. 

