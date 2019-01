Multiple fire crews tackling blaze at vehicle workshop

Multiple fire crews are tackling a blaze at a vehicle workshop in Great Yarmouth this evening.

Multiple fire crews are tackling a blaze at a vehicle workshop in Great Yarmouth this evening.

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform are at the scene on Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road.

Norfolk fire service said crews were called to the incident at 10.15pm on Friday night.

• Updates to follow