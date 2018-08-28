‘He go by the name of Daniel Farke’: Fans update Norwich City boss rap ahead of Ipswich Town clash

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 02/02/2019 Paul Chesterton

A pair of Norwich City fans have chosen the eve of East Anglian derby weekend to release an updated version of their rap serenade of Canaries boss Daniel Farke.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Cooper and Simon Duckworth, who produce unofficial Norwich City podcast Coop & Duck first brought us the ‘Grime dedication’ to the City head coach in August.

It was viewed more than 29,000 times. But, with the Canaries perched on top of the Championship ahead of Sunday’s clash with Ipswich Town, they have posted a revised and updated version of the tune and video.

And fans have embraced the new sound. Albert Cooper said: “Brilliant! The team should come out to this at Carrow Road”, while The Plastic Paddy said: “Nice update to the song, can we get it sung at the ground?”

The pair say the tune will be available to buy on iTunes soon.

For those of you who don’t speak Norfolk, here are the lyrics:

“Coop & Duck h’unt it. Brrr.

“This one goin’ out to our main man, harrup, he’s German and he’s sexy

“He go by the name of Daniel Farke

“Standing by the bench in a trendy parka

“A true tactician and a zonal marker

“Don’t ever call him Daniel Fark

“He’ll spark you out if you don’t track back

“Wants to dominate possession from defence to attack

“We all stuck with him and its time for Farke everyone loves our Daniel Farke

“Midfield maestro is called Tom Trybull

“Came on a free so Webber’s not liable

“He never gives up, always so reliable

“Play him on the wing but that ain’t that viable

“Forget the Murphys we’ve got Onel

“Won’t limp off with a broken toenail

“Commeth the man it’s Onel Hernandez

“Tearing it up its goin’ so well

“He go by the name of Daniel Farke

“Standing by the bench in a trendy parka

“A true tactician and a zonal marker

“Don’t ever call him Daniel Fark

“Won’t start ya if you give a back chat

“Wants to dominate possession from defence to attack

“We all stuck with him as times got darker

“Everybody loves our Daniel Farke

“Our first team captain’s called Grant Hanley

“Part of the Norwich City family

“Kick it, header it, he’s so manly

“Tackles cut you, what like a knife

“Named like Stanley, don’t make him angry

“Everyone knows that he’s quite handy

“Should be feared he’s got a big beard

“And looks like Desperate Dan from the Dandy

“He’s big, he’s Swiss, he lives in Diss

“Scores late goals and pumps his fists

“He leaves it all out on the pitch and saved the day against Ipswich

“That’s right boys, looks like you’ll be playing League One next season

“At least you might win a few

“He go by the name of Daniel Farke

“Standing by the bench in a trendy parka

A true tactician and a zonal marker

“Don’t ever call him Daniel Fark

“He’ll spark ya if you don’t track back

“Wants to dominate possession from defence to attack

“We all stuck with him as times got darker

“Everybody loves our Daniel Farke

“Look its him again, Christoph Zimmerman

“Play him with Tim again and we’ll win again

“Maximillian, one in a million best in the league in our opinion

“Slick and sick he’s sexy Vrancic, a tasty filling in a midfield sandwich

“Super Mario, sweet like Haribo, grafts these days so mind yer language

“Emi Buendia score one for me sign on a four year from Getafe

“These goals from Teemu Pukki are really getting spooky

“Some of them are belters, but some of them are fluky

“We never thought the answer would come in a free transfer

“He’s Finnish, he can finish and this boy’s far from finished

“He go by the name of Daniel Farke

“Standing by the bench in a trendy parka

“A true tactician and a zonal marker

“Don’t ever call him Daniel Fark

“Won’t start ya if you give back chat

“Wants to dominate possession from defence to attack

“We all stuck with him as times got darker

“Everybody loves our Daniel Farke

“The future’s looking brighter, cos we’ve signed Maurice Leitner

“Krul is looking tighter and Tettey’s still a fighter

“Up front is Jordan Rhodes, we know he can score loads

“He might bring on Srbeny but he won’t score that many, if any

“Big up to all the boys whose names didn’t quite rhyme well enough

“Especially Todd Cantwell, Jamal Lewis, Ben Godfrey and Marco Stiepermann

“He go by the name of Daniel Farke

“Standing by the bench in a trendy parka

“A true tactician and a zonal marker

“Don’t ever call him Daniel Fark

“He’ll spark ya if you don’t track back

“Wants to dominate possession from defence to attack

“We all stuck with him as times got darker

“Everybody loves our Daniel Farke

“Ee Ey Ee Ey Ee Ey Oh

“Up the football league we go

“Ee Ey Ee Ey Ee Ey Oh

“Up the football league we go”