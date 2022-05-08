WATCH: Fan protests after Norwich City's 4-0 defeat to West Ham

Video

Protesters outside Carrow Road following the Canaries 4-0 defeat to West Ham United. - Credit: Stephen Fiske

About 200 Norwich City supporters have gathered outside the director's entrance of the City Stand at Carrow Road to protest about the club's ownership and sporting director Stuart Webber's future.

Fans could be heard chanting "Webber out", "sack the board" and "Delia sell the club" following the Canaries 4-0 defeat to West Ham United, with one group of fans holding a banner which read 'no ambition, no fight, Delia out'.

One fan could be seen holding a Norwich City shirt with 'Delia out' on the back. - Credit: Stephen Fiske

One protester could even be seen with a Canaries third shirt with 'Delia out 80' printed on the back.

Protesters outside Carrow Road following the Canaries 4-0 defeat to West Ham. - Credit: Stephen Fiske

Police could be seen filming the protests, however so far they appear to have remained peaceful.

Fans were even greeted by West Ham legends Stuart Pearce and Trevor Brooking as they passed.

It comes after City's last home match saw Webber involved in a confrontation with fans after the Canaries lost 3-0 to Newcastle United on Saturday, April 23.

More to follow.







