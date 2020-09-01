Search

Family rescued after being cut off by tide on Holkham beach

PUBLISHED: 20:05 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 20:05 01 September 2020

The Wells RNLI inshore lifeboat was called to rescue a family. Picture: RNLI

The Wells RNLI inshore lifeboat was called to rescue a family. Picture: RNLI

Archant

A family had to be rescued by lifeboat after finding themselves cut off by the incoming tide on a spit of sand off Holkham beach.

People have been warned about the dangers of being cut off by the tide on Holkham beach. Picture: Holkham National Nature ReservePeople have been warned about the dangers of being cut off by the tide on Holkham beach. Picture: Holkham National Nature Reserve

Two adults, who also had a child and a dog with them, called the coastguard to raise the alarm after being surrounded by rapidly rising water.

The RNLI Wells inshore lifeboat was launched at 4.16pm on Tuesday, September 1, to rescue the family who could be clearly seen from the boathouse.

Apart from being wet, all three people were uninjured and were ferrie to safety at the beach by the lifeboat house.

The rescue is the latest in a string of similar incidents involving people being caught out by the incoming tide.

MORE: How you can stay safe by the sea this summer

A RNLI Wells spokesman said: “People visiting Wells and Holkham beaches at low tide see miles of inviting sand with the sea in the distance. It is an easy walk to the water’s edge but it is not as safe as it looks.

“The tide will turn during the day and start to come in again quite rapidly, sometimes sneaking in behind you before you realise it. The depth increases at a rate of more than 1m per hour and keeps rising to a depth of 3m or more at high tide.

“To stay safe, beach goers are advised to make sure they know the high water time and to start heading back to the beach entrance five hours before high tide.”

• For any coastal emergency dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

