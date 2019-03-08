Family ignore warning signs and are caught picnicking at recent cliff fall spot

The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk) Archant

A family picked the site of a recent cliff fall to have a picnic in north Norfolk.

The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Aerial footage taken by Chris Taylor showed people walking on the debris. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk) The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Aerial footage taken by Chris Taylor showed people walking on the debris. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk)

Cromer Coastguard was called out to speak to the picnickers at Sidestrand cliffs yesterday lunchtime.

A spokesman for Cromer and Sheringham Coastguard said: "Cromer team paged back to Sidestrand cliff fall after concerns raised of a family sitting beside the cliff fall.

"Two CROs were sent along the beach to investigate and it was confirmed that a family had picked the spot to have a picnic. Suitable safety advice given to the family."

It comes after a huge fall of earth onto the beach last week. North Norfolk District Council has put up signs to warn people of the dangers.

Meanwhile, Pete Revell, from the Coastguard's Bacton team, said there had been two further, smaller cliff falls at nearby Mundesley on Thursday.

He has warned that, following several days of heavy rain, there's more to come. He said: "The water coming off the fields makes the cliffs absolutely saturated and it ends up becoming a mud bath."