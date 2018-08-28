Search

‘It was a poignant trip which put life into perspective’: Family pays tribute to war heroes who fought in First World War

PUBLISHED: 17:28 11 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:28 11 November 2018

Barry Coleman laying a wreath at Wellington Cemetery in Naves, France to honour those who had fought and fallen. Picture: Barry Coleman

Archant

A family has described their trip to the site at which their relative fought in the First World War as “poignant”.

Wellington Cemetery in Naves, France where 319 soldiers died. Picture: Barry ColemanWellington Cemetery in Naves, France where 319 soldiers died. Picture: Barry Coleman

Councillor Barry Coleman and his daughter Helen Coleman travelled to Naves a small village in Northern France to pay tribute to soldiers who fought there in the war.

A fierce battle took place around Naves on the morning of October 11, 1918 with a staggering 319 casualties recorded.

Although Mr Coleman’s Grandfather, Charles George Coleman was injured in the battle he was one of the lucky soldiers to survive the brutal attack from enemy battalions.

Charles Coleman was injured in the battle of Naves on October 11 1918. Picture: Barry ColemanCharles Coleman was injured in the battle of Naves on October 11 1918. Picture: Barry Coleman

Mr Coleman and his daughter laid a wreath at the Wellington Cemetery to remember those who had fought and fallen.

He said: “It was a really poignant trip which put life into perspective. With this year marking 100 years since the end of the First World War it made it extra special.

“It was hard to imagine how different things would have been there all those years ago but it was a really rewarding experience.”

