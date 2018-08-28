Search

‘This town is ready for something different’ - new family run cafe-bistro opens in North Walsham

PUBLISHED: 12:12 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:31 06 November 2018

(L-R): Harry Lysaght, 21, assistant chef; Rebecca Lysaght, 52, co-owner; David Lysaght, 55, co-owner and general manager; Matilda Lysaght, 23, barista; and Simon Knapp, 38, head chef. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

(L-R): Harry Lysaght, 21, assistant chef; Rebecca Lysaght, 52, co-owner; David Lysaght, 55, co-owner and general manager; Matilda Lysaght, 23, barista; and Simon Knapp, 38, head chef. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

A new family run cafe-bar-bistro in one of the oldest buildings in North Walsham has opened its doors for the first time.

Shambles, on Market Street, welcomed its first customers for coffee and brunch, from 10am on Tuesday, November 6.

And the cafe’s owners say they are hoping to offer something new and fresh to the town.

Rebecca Lysaght, a former Mundesley GP, who owns the business alongside husband David, said: “There’s been a massive interest in us.

“People in this town are ready for something a little bit different.

On the menu at Shambles in North Walsham: freshly squeezed juice (pictured), coffee, drinks, tapas and vegan and vegetarian options. Photo: Jessica Frank-KeyesOn the menu at Shambles in North Walsham: freshly squeezed juice (pictured), coffee, drinks, tapas and vegan and vegetarian options. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

“We’re a not for profit so every bit of money we make goes back into the organisation

“It’s putting money back into our community.”

Dr Lysaght, 52, added: “There are very few healthy food outlets in town. I was concerned about the imbalance of what’s on offer.

“In a survey of 400 responses, the main request was for fresh food - the sort we’re doing.

“There’s not a lot for young people around here and we’re also doing special offers for students.”

The couple are also planning to transform part of the first floor into a community workshop, and offer space for art, craft and photography groups.

General manager David Lysaght said: “We bought the building three years ago and we’ve been doing it up ever since.

“It was derelict. We’ve completely renovated two thirds and got a third to go which we’ll turn into a workshop.

“We’re also fully licenced and serving until nine in the evening.”

The building, a former weavers’ barn and tavern until the 19th century, now done up in a “shabby chic” style, is the oldest in the town, apart from the church.

He added: “We’re going to serve vegan and vegetarian food on our menu, as well as tapas, and just healthy, nice food.”

And Dr and Mr Lysaght’s four children will also be involved - with 23-year-old barista Matilda in charge of coffees, George, 21, assisting head chef Simon Knapp, 18-year-old Florence waiting tables, and Harry, 14, helping out as kitchen porter.

Shambles recieved a grant from the EU LEADER fund for rural development in March.

Dr Lysaght said: “I wrote an application to the fund for rural regeneration.

“I think we ticked a lot of boxes - as we’re employing local people and sourcing products from local suppliers as much as possible.”

