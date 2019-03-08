Search

Family of three 'up to their waists in water' rescued from Wells

PUBLISHED: 13:04 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 15 September 2019

Wells quayside shortly after a high spring tide PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

A family-of-three have been rescued from rising tides at Wells Harbour.

Wells RNLI were called at 5pm to reports of three people being cut off by the tide on the west side of the harbour channel on Saturday, September 14.

In trying to get to safety, the family had been up to their waists in water before heading for the only piece of dry ground and calling for help.

Wells RNLI said: "A couple and a youngster were perched on the last piece of dry ground when the lifeboat arrived. By the time they were safely in the boat, it had been covered by the sea. That's how quickly the sea comes in."

The erratic tides are being caused by a full harvest moon, which cause the large spring tides and additional danger to people walking by the sea.

The Wells RNLI continued: "You are quite safe, you think. Ahead of you, nothing but sand or marsh, then you glance behind and suddenly there's water everywhere. It wasn't there minutes before."

Wells coxswain Nicky King said: "At full moon, this time of year brings huge marsh tides and it not just the height of the tide, it's the speed at which it comes in that can catch you out."

Another rescue took place near the wreck on Brancaster beach on Saturday.

Sixteen people had to be rescued in relays by the RNLI Hunstanton lifeboat hovercraft.

