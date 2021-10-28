News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Family to cycle 100 miles in memory of much-loved grandad

Sarah Hussain

Published: 2:54 PM October 28, 2021   
James Hollingsworth, Charlie Bathe and Ollie Hollingsworth will cycle 100 miles from Shotley to Brancaster Beach.

A family have come together to turn their loss into a positive by taking on a sentimental 100-mile cycling challenge in their grandad's memory.

Charlie Bathe, 23, will be cycling 97 miles from Shotley, in Suffolk, to Brancaster beach on Friday, October 29 inspired by his much-loved and missed grandad Peter Hollingsworth, who died from a brain tumour in July aged 80.

He will be fundraising in aid of Brain Tumour Research and will be joined by his dad, Andy Bathe, uncle, James Hollingsworth, and cousins, Ollie Hollingsworth and William Honychurch.

The family were inspired to do the 100-mile cycling challenge in memory of their grandad Peter Hollingsworth.

Mr Bathe, of Papworth Everard, said: “I was very close to Gramps so spent a lot of time at his.

"He was a really generous man and very sociable. He always found a way of talking to someone, no matter where we were. At a party, he’d somehow manage to work his way around everyone in the room. He had so many stories to tell."

Mr Hollingsworth was diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) at Ipswich Hospital in June after suffering from loss of speech, dizziness, memory problems and seizures. He died the following month.

To support the cause, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlie-bathe

