Family to cycle 100 miles in memory of much-loved grandad
- Credit: Brain Tumour Research
A family have come together to turn their loss into a positive by taking on a sentimental 100-mile cycling challenge in their grandad's memory.
Charlie Bathe, 23, will be cycling 97 miles from Shotley, in Suffolk, to Brancaster beach on Friday, October 29 inspired by his much-loved and missed grandad Peter Hollingsworth, who died from a brain tumour in July aged 80.
He will be fundraising in aid of Brain Tumour Research and will be joined by his dad, Andy Bathe, uncle, James Hollingsworth, and cousins, Ollie Hollingsworth and William Honychurch.
Mr Bathe, of Papworth Everard, said: “I was very close to Gramps so spent a lot of time at his.
"He was a really generous man and very sociable. He always found a way of talking to someone, no matter where we were. At a party, he’d somehow manage to work his way around everyone in the room. He had so many stories to tell."
You may also want to watch:
Mr Hollingsworth was diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) at Ipswich Hospital in June after suffering from loss of speech, dizziness, memory problems and seizures. He died the following month.
To support the cause, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlie-bathe
Most Read
- 1 Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed
- 2 Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village
- 3 Police swoop on Norwich address
- 4 Secluded Broads farmhouse in almost 11 acres goes up for sale
- 5 Asda and Amazon urgently recall items due to safety concerns
- 6 Norwich cat torturer who murdered pensioner ‘planned to carry on killing’
- 7 Mum's heartfelt tribute to daughter who died in A47 collision
- 8 'Like a horror film' - Friends left terrified after being followed in woods
- 9 Plans for seven new supermarkets in Norfolk - but where will they be?
- 10 Police called after elderly, sick seal attacked with stones