Families are struggling to buy soap in new wave of poverty

Project Coordinator or the Waveney area, Claire Gulliver and Natalie Clement, a project volunteer for the Hygiene Bank, with 2nd Beccles Brownies members who helped us to weigh, sort and donate hygiene items at the drop off point Tesco, Beccles. Picture: Contributed by Hygiene Bank Archant

A charity is calling on the community to donate soap, shampoo and sanitary products following an influx of people struggling with hygiene poverty.

The Hygiene Bank, which gained charitable status last year, has launched in Beccles and aims to collect essential sanitary as well as hygiene products and distribute them across Waveney.

Councillor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw said: "It's an injustice that so many families can't provide these items for themselves, but deeply reassuring that we will work together to make sure no one goes without in the Beccles area."

Items such as shampoo, deodorant, sanitary products, detergents, razors, hairbrushes and hair bands, as well as beauty and grooming products are needed to stop hygiene poverty.

Drop off points have been established at Tesco, Beccles Library, Odd Socks Children's Clothes and Rosie's Beauticians in Beccles.

Lizzy Hall, the charity's founder said: "People living in poverty have to make difficult choices about where to spend their money on what most people take for granted,"