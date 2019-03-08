Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Families are struggling to buy soap in new wave of poverty

PUBLISHED: 16:41 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 16 July 2019

Project Coordinator or the Waveney area, Claire Gulliver and Natalie Clement, a project volunteer for the Hygiene Bank, with 2nd Beccles Brownies members who helped us to weigh, sort and donate hygiene items at the drop off point Tesco, Beccles. Picture: Contributed by Hygiene Bank

Project Coordinator or the Waveney area, Claire Gulliver and Natalie Clement, a project volunteer for the Hygiene Bank, with 2nd Beccles Brownies members who helped us to weigh, sort and donate hygiene items at the drop off point Tesco, Beccles. Picture: Contributed by Hygiene Bank

Archant

A charity is calling on the community to donate soap, shampoo and sanitary products following an influx of people struggling with hygiene poverty.

The Hygiene Bank, which gained charitable status last year, has launched in Beccles and aims to collect essential sanitary as well as hygiene products and distribute them across Waveney.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw said: "It's an injustice that so many families can't provide these items for themselves, but deeply reassuring that we will work together to make sure no one goes without in the Beccles area."

Items such as shampoo, deodorant, sanitary products, detergents, razors, hairbrushes and hair bands, as well as beauty and grooming products are needed to stop hygiene poverty.

Drop off points have been established at Tesco, Beccles Library, Odd Socks Children's Clothes and Rosie's Beauticians in Beccles.

Lizzy Hall, the charity's founder said: "People living in poverty have to make difficult choices about where to spend their money on what most people take for granted,"

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Canaries sign former Leeds favourite from West Ham on permanent deal

Norwich City have signed Sam Byram from West Ham Picture: Norwich CIty FC

Air ambulance called to town centre accident involving lorry and pedestrian

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

The story behind one of Norwich’s most notorious flats

The door of the flat at Watson Grove and Steven Ward, top right, and Danny Button, bottom right. Photo: Norfolk Police/supplied

Are these the oldest human footprints ever discovered outside Africa?

Footprints belonging to ancestors of modern humans, believed to be Homo Antecessor, have been found on |Happisburgh beach. Picture: Losdelpalito/Wikipedia Commons

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Canaries sign former Leeds favourite from West Ham on permanent deal

Norwich City have signed Sam Byram from West Ham Picture: Norwich CIty FC

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Air ambulance called to town centre accident involving lorry and pedestrian

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Range set to open new store on retail park

Work in progress at The Range store in Lowestoft. Picture: The Range

See inside: Luxury student flats above Primark boasts cinema and gym

Crown Place in Norwich which includes glamorous interiors and facilities including a gym and cinema room. Pic www.crm-students..com

Water giants aim to bring the greatest minds together for East Anglian innovation event

Meter exchanger James Wood changing the old water meters for new smart meters on West Mersea near Colchester in Essex Picture: www.matthewpowerphotography.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists