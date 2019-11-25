Thousands enjoy festive fun day at Downham Market Christmas light switch-on

The Downham Market Christmas Lights Switch-on was turned on by mayor Becky Hayes and the Halloween Fancy Dress winners-Adrian Farao and Scarlet Cuthbert.

Christmas family fun and festivities saw thousands of people flock to a west Norfolk town to see the turning on of its Christmas lights.

The streets of Downham Market were lined with Christmas enthusiasts as families and visitors attended its annual Christmas light switch-on.

The event, which was organised by Downham Market Town Council, saw almost 3,000 people attend throughout the day.

The switch-on was part of a family fun day, which offered a variety of craft and food stalls and fun activities for attendees.

Funfair rides and Santa's Grotto were particularly popular among the children.

Hillcrest Primary school, Nelson Academy and Fensong took to the main stage to entertain the crowds with live musical performances.

Winners of the Halloween fancy dress competition-Adrian Farao and Scarlet Cuthbert joined the town's major on stage to switch on the lights that saw the centre of town, Bridge Street and High Street lit up.

Speaking after the light switch-on five-year-old Adrian, who helped turn on the lights, said: "It was good, it felt great and I enjoyed all the people watching me.

"It's been really good seeing all the lights on."

"The switch was heavy. I also enjoyed walking around and getting things to eat, I has a candy cane and a reindeer cookie."

His father, Aubrey Farao, said: "He has been very excited about turning the lights on, he couldn't wait. He's been counting down the sleeps all week, telling his friends all about it."

Mayor Becky Hayes was also honoured to have switched on the lights for the first time in her mayoral duties.

Mrs Hayes said: "It's been a once in a lifetime opportunity and it was absolutely amazing and heartwarming, it feels really Christmassy now.

"The event has really got people in the Christmas spirit, you can't ignore it now.

"The turn out has been really good and people have really enjoyed it, the craft fair and Santa's grotto seem to have been really popular.

"We tried to put something on for everybody and now we're trying to improve it to make it bigger and better next year and bring it into the 21st century."

Downham Market Christmas Light Switch On. 24/11/2019.