Norfolk school receives letter of praise for remote learning approach
A school on the outskirts of Norwich has received a letter of praise from the government for "inspiring thousands" with their remote education work during lockdown.
Falcon Junior School in Sprowston was sent a letter by the secretary of state for education Gavin Williamson after the school featured in a department for education webinar.
The Norfolk school had been paired with West Suffolk College to develop the use of Google Classroom for home schooling.
Having successfully used the resource during the coronavirus lockdown period, Falcon Junior delivered a presentation at the online 'Get Help with Education' event in late January.
Mr Williamson's letter, dated March 10, says the school's presentation would have inspired and motivated thousands of school leaders with their remote learning and catch-up plans.
The letter adds: "The transformational changes your school has made is an inspiration and shows just how much can be achieved."
Mr Williamson said the recording of the presentation will continue to be shared within the education community, and he also highlighted the benefits of technology for education.
Edward Savage, headteacher at Falcon Junior, said the school has benefitted from the training received from an EdTech Demonstrator during the pandemic.
Mr Savage said: "The staff at Falcon have been brilliant at developing their skills and they have worked tirelessly during the lockdown to support remote learning for our pupils.
"We have been really pleased with the standard of remote learning - it evolved through the lockdown as the staff tried more and more new things. It was great to see the staff developing each other with their experiences and ever-growing knowledge."
Schools across the nation fully reopened on March 8 after months of remote learning.
Mr Williamson has previously said longer school days, shorter summer holidays and five-term years are all being considered to help pupils catch up.
But his letter to Falcon Junior said remote learning and technology offered "limitless" access to information and online resources.
He concluded his letter by saying: "I hope some of the digital approaches you adopted offer long-term sustainable impact and encourage you to keep working with the network if you require any additional support."