Sportswoman sets sights on softball Olympic dream

PUBLISHED: 16:28 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:28 19 November 2018

Amie Hutchinson is hoping to represent Great Britain in the Tokyo 2020 olympics. Picture: Supplied by Amie Hutchinson

Amie Hutchinson is hoping to represent Great Britain in the Tokyo 2020 olympics. Picture: Supplied by Amie Hutchinson

A Norfolk softball player is setting her sights on achieving her dream of representing Great Britain in the Olympics in two years time.

Amie Hutchinson is hoping to represent Great Britain in the Tokyo 2020 olympics. Picture: Supplied by Amie Hutchinson

Amie Hutchinson, 21, from Fakenham, is currently out in South Carolina in America on a softball scholarship and recently represented Great Britain in the Super Six tournament in the Netherlands and brought home a European bronze medal.

The tournament carried important ranking points for next year’s Olympic qualifiers in South Africa, which Miss Hutchinson is hoping to take part in.

She said: “It’s definitely my goal to be in the Olympics. I’m very proud to represent Great Britain.

“This is my third year out in the USA. Me being in America is making myself better.

Amie Hutchinson is hoping to represent Great Britain in the Tokyo 2020 olympics. Picture: Supplied by Amie Hutchinson

“It’s great for my high school, they are the ones who got me started. I wouldn’t have got here without their support.”

Miss Hutchinson is also set to represent Great Britain at the European Women’s Championships in Czech Republic next year, before the Olympic qualifiers take place.

She will also take part in the Canada Cup in July 2019.

After attending Fakenham High School, she first went out to America in 2016 to pursue her dream but said it is extremely difficult to commit to playing a minor sport such as softball.

She added: “It’s all down to me and my parents and whoever else can help more. Without them I would not be able to do this.

“When I do my training when I come back to the UK there is a minor league. We have about four or five teams, it’s really not a big thing.”

Softball returns to the Olympics in the 2020 games in Tokyo for the first time since 2008 and Miss Hutchinson has her sights set firmly on qualification so she can achieve her dream.

If you would like to help support Amie’s goal of playing in the Olympics, please get in touch by emailing Lisahutch40@hotmail.co.uk or phoning 01328851461.

