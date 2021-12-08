News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Disgusted' - Fakenham pubs react to alleged lockdown-busting party

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:58 PM December 8, 2021
Pub owners in Fakenham have shared their views over an alleged lockdown-busting Downing Street Christmas part

Pub owners in Fakenham have shared their views over an alleged lockdown-busting Downing Street Christmas party, whilst they were forced to close their doors. - Credit: DENISE BRADLE/Aaron McMillan

Pubs in Fakenham have shared their disgust over an alleged lockdown-busting Downing Street Christmas party, while they were forced to close their doors.

Boris Johnson has come under fire over an alleged Covid rule-breaking gathering in Downing Street which was said to have been attended by dozens of colleagues while social mixing indoors was banned under Tier 3 restrictions last December.

In footage obtained by ITV News, Boris Johnson's then-press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed joking about a “fictional” Downing Street party in December 2020.

It is no laughing matter for pubs in Fakenham, who last Christmas were facing a new national lockdown, barring us all from our locals.

The new chef at The Crown at Fakenham, Seb Harris, front, with, from left, landlady Alie Hannam; sou

The new chef at The Crown at Fakenham, Seb Harris, front, with, from left, landlady Alie Hannam; sous chef, Kirsty Palmer; and junior sous chef, Kaiya Kurucu. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Alie Hannam, owner of The Crown, was outraged by the footage: “I’m really disgusted.

“I have followed all the rules 110pc because that was what I was told to do. I turned away Christmas parties because I wasn’t allowed to have them.

"I asked the Environmental health officer if I was allowed business meetings, but was told ‘no’.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub transformed into 'breathtaking' family home for sale for almost £1m
  2. 2 Delays expected with A47 to close in both directions for 15 miles
  3. 3 Family 'increasingly concerned' about missing Beccles woman
  1. 4 Norfolk Coast Path to close for eight weeks
  2. 5 Man accused of playing naked wrestling game with schoolgirl likely to be jailed
  3. 6 Norfolk man arranged sexual exploitation of teen victim
  4. 7 Norse chief executive quits for personal reasons
  5. 8 Diners showered with glass after man smashes pub window
  6. 9 Missing Beccles woman Jaime Larter, 42, found
  7. 10 Community rally together after fire rips through family home

“When people weren’t allowed to visit loved ones in hospital when they were dying or pensioners in nursing homes that have gone months without seeing family, and not understanding the full extent of what was going on. The prime minister and his staff were having a ‘jolly’ in Downing Street.

“I'm totally disgusted.”

The Crown in Fakenham dates back to the 15th century. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Crown in Fakenham dates back to the 15th century. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Ms Hannam said last year she lost £132,000 as a result of the lockdown.

However, she would still follow any future restrictions because she values her customers and license.

When it comes to punishment, she said: “The same as what would have happened to me.

“I would have lost my licence, my business and so would have all my staff, they would have lost their jobs."

Owner of Fakenham Conservative Club, Jimmy Hood.

Owner of Fakenham Conservative Club, Jimmy Hood. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Jimmy Hood, owner of Fakenham Conservative Club said punters were questioning the double standard.

“When I first heard about it, I thought, this is not good,” he said.

“I had people say to me today, ‘if they could have had a party, then so should we'.

Fakenham Conservative Club

Fakenham Conservative Club - Credit: Archant

“I dont know what punishment they get. If I got caught selling beer, I would have to pay a fine for doing that."

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

view from behind of young soccer fan man watching European football game on big screen television at

Distraught Norwich City fan 'lost £98k in football betting site collapse’

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A van and a coach filled with people have crashed on the NDR this morning (Sunday).

Norwich Live News

A coach 'filled with people' and a van crash on the NDR

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Travellers have moved onto the car park of a former Lidl store in Norwich .Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A flood alert covering Potter Heigham, Wroxham, and Horning in Norfolk

Flood alert on the Broads due to high water levels

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon