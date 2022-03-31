Man left heartbroken after losing late wife's wedding ring

A Norfolk man has spoken of his devastation after losing his late wife's wedding ring.

John Paige, 68, of Fakenham, had been wearing the ring on a chain around his neck since losing his wife Vanessa of 41 years to cancer in December 2020.

Following his wife's passing, Mr Paige had taken up bird watching as a way of getting out the house.

And after a trip to Holkham National Nature Reserve on March 14, Mr Paige was left distraught after realising the ring had vanished after returning home.

A closer look at the missing wedding ring. - Credit: John Paige

He said: "I was absolutely gutted when I found out it had gone.

"I'm heartbroken and I blame myself - I keep telling myself I should have left it at home."

Despite searching the area and even using metal detectors to find the elusive ring - the search effort has been unsuccessful so far.

And after two weeks of searching and praying for good news, Mr Paige admits all he can do now is hope.

He added: "I know there's some good people in the world so you never know.

"But I couldn't possibly replace it, you can't put a price on it."

After losing his wife, Mr Paige had wanted to carry a part of her with him and admits he feels lost without it.

Mr Paige added: "It's a double kick in the teeth because she's no longer here.

"I thought I'd carry her ring with me and now I can't even do that.

"It's just so devastating."

The ring is described as an engraved 18 carat gold ring - and Mr Paige has even offered a £500 reward for its safe return.

He added: "If it's ever found, I'll be over the moon and will shed lots of tears."

Mr Paige's upset comes after a Norwich grandmother also lost her wedding band recently during a family trip to Gorleston Beach.

Sandra Ireson, who has been married 49 years, lost her ring on Sunday, March 27, and has been searching ever since.