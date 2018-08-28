North Norfolk town gets ready to wow crowds with popular Christmas Tree Festival

It is a firm favourite on the north Norfolk events calendar and this week the last of the preparations for this year’s Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival are being put together.

Nearly 60 charities are taking part in the festivities by dressing their very own tree with specially selected decorations to light up the pews, choir stalls and the font of Fakenham Parish Church, on Oak Street.

Now in its 18th year, charities will begin decorating their trees on Tuesday hoping their creations will encourage donations from visitors to the church over the next week. Volunteers will also work on a rota to ensure its smooth running.

The event is expected to raise hundreds of pounds for each good cause along with funds for the church itself. Last year’s festival saw the charities raise a combined total of £18,424.32, plus the church’s efforts which brought in £16,433.

A spokesperson for the parish church said: “We have had a couple of charities withdraw for various reasons, but the spaces have been filled by groups on our waiting list – a good illustration of the value of the waiting list.

“Last year’s festival was again very successful

“It was a very enjoyable experience to be part of and we had many positive comments from both those taking part and from visitors.”

The church will be open daily from Thursday, November 29 until Thursday, December 6 from 10am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and noon to 8pm on the Sunday.

Refreshments are available throughout.

Groups such as schools and care homes are being asked to contact festival organisers before visiting to avoid clashes of large groups. Groups can also use the online booking form to request lunches and afternoon teas at www.fakenhamparishchurch.org.uk/calendar-3/christmas-tree-festival/.

Any queries can be emailed to fakenhamparishchurch@gmail.com with the subject header “CTF” or ring the festival phone on 07999 532002 or Alison on 01328 864685.