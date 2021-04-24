Sun brings families flocking back to fair
- Credit: Chris Bishop
It was all the fun of the socially-distanced fair as the sunshine brought the crowds out at Hunstanton.
Rides were being cleaned between turns at Rainbow Park Amusements, down the southern end of the Prom, while visitors were asked use sanitiser before climbing aboard them.
Colleen Roper, whose family have run the fair and arcade for 50 years, was pleased to see families returning to the seafront attraction, which was opening up for its second weekend since lockdown was lifted.
"Everybody's ready to come out and everybody's excited to be out again after the lockdown," she said. "The weather contributes to that, it's wonderful to see our regulars returning and so many happy faces."
The Prom was busy by lunchtime, with queues for seaside staples like ice cream, hot dogs and fish and chips.
While some took to the beach or the sea for a paddle, others opted for a picnic on The Green.
Most Read
- 1 Bag a bargain as homes go on sale from £50,000
- 2 Endangered red kite shot dead and hung from tree
- 3 Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home
- 4 'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700
- 5 WATCH: Air ambulances can't land after hospital helipad wrecked by US aircraft
- 6 Helicopter rides and Polo tickets: Who has been donating to Norfolk MPs?
- 7 Frustration over lack of vaccine appointments in parts of Norfolk
- 8 Army captain from Norfolk accused of £99,000 fraud
- 9 Norfolk to feature in Steven Spielberg's Second World War TV series
- 10 Driver 'rammed' two police cars before level crossing crash