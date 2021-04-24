News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sun brings families flocking back to fair

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:48 PM April 24, 2021   
Rainbow Park

Thrill-seekers make the most of the sunshine at Rainbow Park Amusements, at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

It was all the fun of the socially-distanced fair as the sunshine brought the crowds out at Hunstanton.

Rides were being cleaned between turns at Rainbow Park Amusements, down the southern end of the Prom, while visitors were asked use sanitiser before climbing aboard them.

Hunstanton Fair

Colleen Roper sanitises a ride at Rainbow Park Amusements in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Colleen Roper, whose family have run the fair and arcade for 50 years, was pleased to see families returning to the seafront attraction, which was opening up for its second weekend since lockdown was lifted.

"Everybody's ready to come out and everybody's excited to be out again after the lockdown," she said. "The weather contributes to that, it's wonderful to see our regulars returning and so many happy faces."

Hunstanton

Sunseekers pack the Prom in Hunstanton on the second weekend after the easing of lockdown - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Prom was busy by lunchtime, with queues for seaside staples like ice cream, hot dogs and fish and chips.

While some took to the beach or the sea for a paddle, others opted for a picnic on The Green.




