Published: 11:43 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 11:59 AM July 5, 2021

Face masks may no longer be required wearing after July 19 in England. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Face masks may no longer be required as part of proposed easing of lockdown later this month - but would you still wear one even if you don't have to?

Prime minister Boris Johnson is believed to be preparing to update England on plans for the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, with reports suggesting a number of measures will come to an end.

At a press conference at 5pm today, Mr Johnson is expected to announce that the wearing of face coverings is no longer mandatory, but optional.

What do you think? Would you discard your masks? Or would you continue to wear one even if not obliged to?

Masks are currently required to be worn in shops, on public transport and when moving around enclosed indoor spaces such as hospitality venues.

But Cabinet Minister Robert Jenrick has indicated that all rules on mandatory mask-wearing could end in England on July 19.

From that day, wearing a face covering would become a matter of "personal responsibility".



