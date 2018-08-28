Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

F-35 Lightning stealth fighter jets ready to be deployed on operations

PUBLISHED: 11:27 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:36 10 January 2019

Group Captain Ian 'Cab' Townsend, Station Commander at RAF Marham, stands next to Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson during his visit to visit RAF Marham in Norfolk where he made announcements about the RAF's fighter jets. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday January 10, 2019. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Group Captain Ian 'Cab' Townsend, Station Commander at RAF Marham, stands next to Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson during his visit to visit RAF Marham in Norfolk where he made announcements about the RAF's fighter jets. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday January 10, 2019. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The UK’s F-35 Lightning stealth fighter jets are ready to be deployed on operations for the first time, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson during his visit to visit RAF Marham in Norfolk where he made announcements about the RAF's fighter jets. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday January 10, 2019. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson during his visit to visit RAF Marham in Norfolk where he made announcements about the RAF's fighter jets. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday January 10, 2019. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The first of the multimillion-pound aircraft touched down at RAF Marham in Norfolk in June 2018.

Mr Williamson, speaking at the airbase on Thursday, said that nine F-35s were now ready to be deployed on operations, and that the RAF’s Typhoon fleet has been upgraded with a new weapons system.

It comes as the last of the Tornados, in service since 1979, will be retired by the end of March.

Mr Williamson said: “As we bid farewell to the RAF’s first century, we are setting our sights on the next 100 years.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson during his visit to visit RAF Marham in Norfolk where he made announcements about the RAF's fighter jets. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday January 10, 2019. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson during his visit to visit RAF Marham in Norfolk where he made announcements about the RAF's fighter jets. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday January 10, 2019. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

“Our nation is moving into a new era outside the EU, and our huge achievements in air capability make our commitment to a role on the world stage clear to both our allies and our enemies.

“The incredible F-35 jets are ready for operations, a transformed Typhoon has the power to dominate the skies into the 2040s and we continue to look even further into an ambitious future.

“The RAF has long shown Britain at its great and global best, and today it lifts our nation to even greater heights.”

The Defence Secretary made the announcement in front of four aircraft, including the Tempest concept fighter jet model.

The aim is for a next-generation capability to have initial operational capability by 2035.

Around 150 UK personnel had been working with the F-35 jets in the US before the first batch of the supersonic aircraft came to the UK.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

‘Selfish car drivers’ are the cause of traffic delays claims bus boss

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Go-East Anglia, which runs the Konectbus service, has said selfish drivers are the cause of unpredictable accidents on the A47 and unplanned hold-ups in the city. Photo : Steve Adams

Norwich Ice Rink sees record attendance

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Is the iPhone dead? Your views on the phone that changed the world

Have we finally fallen out of love with the iPhone? Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists