Views of landmark improved as eyesore

Published: 9:23 AM June 19, 2021

The view across to Bawsey ruins before the cables were removed - Credit: UK Power Networks

Eyesore overhead power cables have been removed in a £3m project which has improved the view of a historic landmark.

UK Power Networks has removed dozens of 50-year-old poles stretching from Gaywood to Little Massingham.

The lines no longer stretch across the fields, blighting the view of the ruined 12th Century St James Church.

The view across to the ruins after the cables were taken down - Credit: UK Power Networks

The work, which began last July, involved burying cables beneath fields near the Gaywood River and drilling beneath the A149 King's Lynn bypass. It means the power supplies to around 20,000 customers in the area will continue to be reliable in the future.

Project manager Ivan Churchman said: “It’s great to show everyone the improved views. The final poles and cables went last week marking the culmination of an investment project that will maintain reliable electricity supplies for the residents, businesses and communities we serve in the Gaywood area."

You may also want to watch:

The work is also good news for geese, which will no longer risk colliding with the cables as they fly to and from their feeding grounds.