Votes choose extra tracks for Classic Ibiza dance party

Published: 10:32 AM April 16, 2021

The songs that won a contest to complete the set list for this year's Classic Ibiza event have been revealed.

Saltwater by Chicane and Moya Brennan was the most popular choice for music lovers who took part in the poll, followed by Infinity 2008 by Guru Josh Project and Klaas, Professional Widow by Tori Amos and Armand Van Helden, I See You Baby by Groove Armada, Gramma Funk and Fatboy Slim and Where Love Lives by Alison Limerick, Frankie Knuckles and David Morales.

Classic Ibiza is returning to the Blickling Estate in Norfolk in August 2021 - Credit: Simon Finlay

The tracks will now be played at the outdoor dance party at Blickling Estate on August 7.

Lisa Ward, event organiser, said: "We love asking our amazing audience to help select the tracks for Classic Ibiza and yet again we have been inundated with thousands of votes, with Saltwater by Chicane being the clear winner.

"I can’t wait to see the crowd’s reaction to these tracks when they are performed live this summer at Blickling by the awesome Urban Soul Orchestra.”



