Hospital staff given extra day off to thank them for Covid response

Published: 3:40 PM May 11, 2021

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, where staff could soon be given home testing kits for Covid-19 - Credit: Ian Burt

Staff at a Norfolk hospital are being given an extra day off to thank them for their efforts during the pandemic.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, said: “The global pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for all members of Team QEH, both professionally and personally.

The results have been welcomed by Queen Elizabeth Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw - Credit: Sonya Duncan

While we recognise it is impossible to put a price on the phenomenal efforts and personal sacrifices that they have each made, the extra day of annual leave – which is for a wellness day – is a token of our appreciation. We want all our staff to know how grateful we are for all they do and this is one of the many ways we demonstrate our appreciation.”

Yes yes yes! I’m so glad we’ve been able to do this to say thank you to every member of @TeamQEH. I’m going to take my extra day off on my birthday. It’s a big one this year... https://t.co/Wu0v8EyruL — Frankie Swords (@SwordsFrankie) May 8, 2021

Wellness day voucher tell staff to "switch off, relax and focus on your wellbeing with one extra day's annual leave".

The day must be taken by March 2022.