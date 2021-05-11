Hospital staff given extra day off to thank them for Covid response
- Credit: Ian Burt
Staff at a Norfolk hospital are being given an extra day off to thank them for their efforts during the pandemic.
Caroline Shaw, chief executive at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, said: “The global pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for all members of Team QEH, both professionally and personally.
While we recognise it is impossible to put a price on the phenomenal efforts and personal sacrifices that they have each made, the extra day of annual leave – which is for a wellness day – is a token of our appreciation. We want all our staff to know how grateful we are for all they do and this is one of the many ways we demonstrate our appreciation.”
Wellness day voucher tell staff to "switch off, relax and focus on your wellbeing with one extra day's annual leave".
The day must be taken by March 2022.