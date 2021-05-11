News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Hospital staff given extra day off to thank them for Covid response

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:40 PM May 11, 2021   
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, where staff could soon be given home testing kits for Covid-19 - Credit: Ian Burt

Staff at a Norfolk hospital are being given an extra day off to thank them for their efforts during the pandemic.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, said: “The global pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for all members of Team QEH, both professionally and personally.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings LynnThe Chief Executive of the QEH Caroline Shaw

The results have been welcomed by Queen Elizabeth Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw - Credit: Sonya Duncan

While we recognise it is impossible to put a price on the phenomenal efforts and personal sacrifices that they have each made, the extra day of annual leave – which is for a wellness day – is a token of our appreciation. We want all our staff to know how grateful we are for all they do and this is one of the many ways we demonstrate our appreciation.”

Wellness day voucher tell staff to "switch off, relax and focus on your wellbeing with one extra day's annual leave".

The day must be taken by March 2022.

You may also want to watch:

King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Game Pad in King’s Lynn released a video of a delivery driver who accidentally walked through their shop window

Video

Moment delivery driver walks through shop window

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Image taken March 2019 at Thurne on the Norfolk Broads showing St Benet' mill and riverside bungal

Two Norfolk destinations named among most scenic in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burt

Five rare birds that have been spotted in Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Martin Lewis: How to get your hands on £280 if you worked from home

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus