News

Extra bank holiday could be made permanent to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:26 AM April 26, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II.

In an open letter, the CBI, UK Hospitality and a host of well-known brands said a "thank holiday" would honour the monarch and public service. - Credit: PA

Business leaders have written to chancellor Rishi Sunak with proposals to create a new bank holiday in honour of the Queen.

Brits are already set for an extra day off on June 3, 2022 to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

But campaigners have been calling to make the holiday permanent from 2023 – with the move backed by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), UK Hospitality, the Archbishop of Canterbury and others.

The idea has now reportedly won the support of Rishi Sunak, as well as Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie.

However, according to the PA news agency, Mr Sunak is yet to consider the proposals – although he intends to.

The new “thank holiday” would recognise the Queen’s “extraordinary service”, as well as people’s efforts to support their communities - especially over the last two years.

Mr Sunak has reportedly asked the Treasury for formal advice on the suggestion.

Downing Street has also allegedly asked the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) to carry out a review of the matter.

A source told the Telegraph:“The Treasury is not saying no off the bat despite previously being institutionally allergic to the idea of a new bank holiday.

“Rishi is supportive of the campaign and the thought behind it and has asked for all the projected costs.”

No 10 and the Treasury have been approached for comment.

