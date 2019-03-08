Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Climate change activists carry coffin through Norwich in 'funeral' for Mother Earth

PUBLISHED: 15:21 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 13 July 2019

The climate change procession through Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The climate change procession through Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Campaigners have held a funeral for Mother Earth in Norwich city centre to highlight the 'existential threat' posed by climate change.

The �Die-in� by climate change campaigners Extinction Rebellion in Norwich. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe �Die-in� by climate change campaigners Extinction Rebellion in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

On Saturday, members of Extinction Rebellion Norwich, gathered on the steps of City Hall to hold a funeral mourning the loss of humanity's future and Mother Earth, "who died on the eve of sixth mass extinction".

Dressed in black and carrying a coffin, around 40 protestors gathered to sing Amazing Grace, before processing to Gentleman's Walk to stage a 'die-in'.

Before setting off on the funeral march, the campaigners heard the aim of the service was to "mourn for what we have so sadly lost" but also a chance to act in the hope of making a change.

Singing as they marched, members of the funeral procession made their way through the city centre to Gentleman's Walk, where in front of Norwich Market the 40-strong group of various ages staged a 'die-in' while bemused shoppers looked on.

The �Die-in� by climate change campaigners Extinction Rebellion in Norwich. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe �Die-in� by climate change campaigners Extinction Rebellion in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Robert Crews, 28, a maths tutor from Norwich who was one of those marching with the procession, said: "I think it's really, important to draw attention to situation we are in."

But the protest did not go down well with everyone, Ray Swinton, a market stall holder, said: "It's attention seeking. People are trying to make a living and they're blocking the front of our businesses.

"I can't believe it, I'm so angry, it's one of my busiest days, they should go down to Earlham Park not the middle of the city.

"I haven't got time for it."

The �Die-in� by climate change campaigners Extinction Rebellion in Norwich. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe �Die-in� by climate change campaigners Extinction Rebellion in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

But Gemma Collingsworth, 36, and Stuart Dorling, 39, both from Norwich said they believed the protest was doing what it was designed to do, catch people's attention, she said: "It's a way of getting the point across, it's made me stop and look. At least they are doing something about [the issue] and actually it's quite a peaceful thing that they are doing."

"Visually, it works because the desired effect is to get people to talk, what they are doing is very symbolic," they said.

Amy Wilson, spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion Norwich, said: "It's gone really well, the amount of attention we have received from the public is fantastic, it's part of why we do this, we just want to spread the word."

Most Read

£150 for two years of house problems: Owner hits out at ‘insult’ over new-build defects

Families across Norfolk have complained of numerous snags and defects in their new-build homes - but developers are doing little to resolve these issues. Picture: Archant

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Three-bed house could be turned into eight-bed HMO

Enfield Road in Norwich. Photo: Google

Father and son drug dealers jailed for ‘cuckooing’ flat of vulnerable Norwich man

The door of the flat which was raided by police in Watson Grove. Photo: Submitted.

Most Read

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Father and son drug dealers jailed for ‘cuckooing’ flat of vulnerable Norwich man

The door of the flat which was raided by police in Watson Grove. Photo: Submitted.

£150 for two years of house problems: Owner hits out at ‘insult’ over new-build defects

Families across Norfolk have complained of numerous snags and defects in their new-build homes - but developers are doing little to resolve these issues. Picture: Archant

Climate change activists carry coffin through Norwich in ‘funeral’ for Mother Earth

The climate change procession through Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Mr Norfolk to Toast Man - Some of the best entries to our superhero competition

Animal Helper by Zuzia, aged 7, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Zuzia

Terminally ill toddler granted ‘magical’ Disneyland holiday

Emily Mullen at Disneyland Paris. PHOTO: Amie Mullen
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists