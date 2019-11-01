All you need to know about the Sheringham New Years Day dip

Swimmers line up on the beach for Sheringham's annual New Year's Day dip. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

While many people spend New Year's Day nursing a hangover or having a lie-in, some hardy folk will be starting the year with a fresh dip in the North Sea.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Corpusty Primary School teacher Robert Goodson (centre) and pals, who won the fancy dress prize at Sheringham's annual New Year's Day dip for their crab costumes. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Corpusty Primary School teacher Robert Goodson (centre) and pals, who won the fancy dress prize at Sheringham's annual New Year's Day dip for their crab costumes. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The Sheringham New Years Day dip, which raises money for the RNLI, saw a total of 350 dippers raise more than £1,500 last year.

The event is organised by Liam Cooper and Chris Taylor, who are both helms on Sheringham Lifeboats, with assistance from the Sheringham Carnival Committee.

Mr Taylor said: "The dip was started in 2017 and had 50 people, last year we saw around 350 crazy dippers enter the water. It promises to be another great start to a new year."

Sheringham Lifeboat will be in attendance along with the Sheringham HM Coastguard team and qualified First Aiders in case anyone needs help.

Intrepid swimmers brave the waves at Sheringham's annual New Year's Day dip. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Intrepid swimmers brave the waves at Sheringham's annual New Year's Day dip. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Where is the event taking place?

The event will take place at The Tank Beach in Sheringham, just east of the Crown Inn.

When is the event taking place?

The dip will take place on New Years Day at 12pm. People are asked to arrive at the beach for a briefing at 11.30am.

You may also want to watch:

Are there any age restrictions?

The dip is open to all but anyone under 18 must be accompanied into the water by a parent or guardian. All dippers do so at their own risk.

What do I need to do before the dip?

All dippers are required to complete a waiver form which is available to download in advance from the Sheringham Carnival website https://sheringhamcarnival.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Final-Entry-Form-NYDD-2020.pdf, or on the Sheringham Carnival Facebook Page.

Might the event be cancelled?

Due to the nature of the event, a decision will be made nearer the time, after consulting with Sheringham RNLI and the Coastguard, to confirm whether the dip is safe to go ahead.

Is it fancy dress?

Yes! The organisers said: "We encourage fancy dress to bring more fun and colour to the event. There will be a generous £50 voucher from The Crown Inn for the best fancy dress costume(s)."

Will the mascot be there?

Of course! The RNLI mascot - Stormy Stan - will be in attendance on the day.