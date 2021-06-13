'Singing in their seats' - Pubs promise loud atmosphere for England game

Published: 11:33 AM June 13, 2021

Paul Sandford at the Railway Tavern in Dereham has had world cup t-shirts for his customers marking the fixtures for England and Portugal. With him is daughter Martha Sandford. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

A pub popular with England fans for erecting a stand in its pub garden says there will still be a lively atmosphere for today's game, despite deciding not to hire the stand due to restrictions on numbers.

Paul Sandford at The Railway Tavern in Dereham has been busy installing 23 screens across his pub this week giving every seat in the house a view of the game - including those in the toilets.

The pub is also erecting a marquee in its garden along with loud speakers to play all the old England football favourites, in order to keep the atmosphere going despite restrictions around table service and capacity limits.

For the last World Cup, more than 700 supporters passed through The Railway Tavern's doors, however today it will be limited to just 230.

Mr Sandford said: "We've just finished doing everything, we only had ten screens when we had the stand up, but now basically every seat you sit in, you can see a screen.

"We've done that because everyone has got to be seated, we'll still have a fair few people in, we're basically sold out for the first two games now, but bare in mind we had 700 or 800 people last time.

"It's quite a drop in people, but we'll make the atmosphere.

"We've got a big marquee at the front so the sound will be tremendous, we've got extra speakers to get them all singing and dancing in their seats."

The pub has now sold out of tickets for today's match, and has been charging £5 for entry or £10 for entry plus brunch.

Money raised at the Croatia game will go to Scotty's Little Soldiers, while admission fees for the Scotland match next Friday will go to Nelson's Journey.

Elsewhere in Dereham, The Bull, has also erected a marquee outside to get in on the action, despite normally focusing on food, with a full capacity crowd of 30 set to cheer England on.

One of the few places in town still accepting bookings for the game is The Royal Standard, who have got a big screen and TVs in place and will be decorating for the England match.