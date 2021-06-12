Norwich City fans get kit help as Pukkimania sparks dash for Euros shirt

Published: 11:24 AM June 12, 2021 Updated: 11:29 AM June 12, 2021

Teemu Pukki has moved within three goals of Jari Litmanen's Finland goal scoring tally. - Credit: PA

Norwich City fans are used to Pukkimania - and now they have a leg up on the rest of the country when it comes to getting hold of the much sought after shirt of the flying Finn's home nation.

Finland's Euro 2020 home shirt has been flying off the shelves in the UK, with the top almost sold out across the country.

The Finns make their European Championship debut this evening against Denmark at 5pm, with major UK retailers Sports Direct and Nike completely sold out of the kit, while JD Sports only have junior sizes in stock.

The shirt was being sold for £70 in these stores at the start of the year.

But demand for Finnish shirts from Canaries fans eager to support Teemu Pukki has seen Norwich City partner with the Finnish FA to offer supporters a 10% discount on importing kit from Finland.

To import the shirt, with Pukki's name and number, will still set fans back around £110 even with the discount.

Well-known Norwich City shirt collector, Billy Pointer, went one further and managed to win a match worn shirt by the man himself in qualifying for the tournament on Ebay.

A match worn Teemu Pukki shirt acquired by Norwich City shirt collector Billy Pointer. - Credit: Billy Pointer

Mr Pointer said: "Loads of people have been buying the replicas from all different nations for their own reasons.

"I don't think they made too many Finland replicas, which is the same as the Norway one, as that one sold out because people were getting Tettey on the back.

"I reckon Norwich fans are the reason it's selling, and it's a nice shirt to look at, you could wear it and it's a nice shirt to have.

"Interestingly, because the Euros were meant to happen last year, they would've wore the kit I've got, but because it got delayed they then made new kits."

A match worn Teemu Pukki shirt acquired by Norwich City shirt collector Billy Pointer. - Credit: Billy Pointer

Shirts which will be worn by Norwich City's other Euro stars Prezemyslaw Placheta and Grant Hanley are still readily available in most places.

However, Canaries fans looking to support those players at the tournament may need to save up, with Poland's home shirt retailing at £70 and Scotland's home shirt priced at £65.

Grant Hanley returned to international action for Scotland this evening - Credit: PA

Those looking to support Tim Krul at the competition may also be disappointed as it seems the Netherlands' goalkeeper top is not available commercially, however their outfield shirts are available for £70 each.

Tim Krul picks the ball out of his net after Scotland's second goal against Holland - Credit: PA



