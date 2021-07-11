England suffer penalty despair in Euro 2020 final

Published: 11:09 PM July 11, 2021

Bukayo Sako is consoled by his England team-mates after his penalty miss. - Credit: AP

England’s long wait for a major championship victory continued last night as they endured yet more penalty heartache against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Italy held their nerve in the shoot-out with Bukayo Sako missing the crucial penalty after Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho had also earlier failed from the spot.

England got off to the perfect start in the second minute when Luke Shaw slammed home from Kieran Trippier’s fine cross. However, Italy came on strong in the second half and restored parity thanks to Leonardo Bonucci’s close range finish.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was the Azzurri’s hero in the shoot-out saving from both Sancho and Saka after Rashford had seen his effort hit the post.

Victory for Italy gave them their second European Championships victory to add to their four World Cup wins.

Meanwhile, England still has the solitary one World Cup win to their name although the country has been heartened by the performances of Harry Kane and Co over the last month.

Once they get over the disappointment of last night’s defeat, they will be hoping to take their quest for glory to Qatar next year for the World Cup.

Football still hasn’t come home but it’s never been so close.