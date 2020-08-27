Ox-tailback: escaped cow causes traffic chaos
PUBLISHED: 19:19 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:19 27 August 2020
An escaped cow caused confusion for drivers caught in a tailback as it trotted along the A10.
Motorists on the major road between King’s Lynn and Downham Market were forced to take evasive action by the escapades of the rural runaway.
The cow was spotted having wandered onto the carriageway near the village of Setchey at shortly before 4pm on Thursday, August 27.
Police were called in to round up the runaway, which is believed to have been unharmed by its adventure.
Marcus Rowe, weho wife was caught up in the tailbacks while travelling home from Kings Lynn, said: “The cow was trotting along on its own with a row of cars following. Minutes later a police car was seen travelling to the location.”
