New-look centre offers chance for spectacular sightings of winter wildlife

Marsh Harrier. Pic: Lawrie Webb Lawrie Webb

The chance to see some of Norfolk's most spectacular wildlife is being offered when a new-look visitors centre opens its doors for winter weekends for the first time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Marsh harrier. Pic: Noel Barke A Marsh harrier. Pic: Noel Barke

The refurbished visitor centre at Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Hickling Broad and Marshes National Nature Reserve will be open for long weekends - Friday to Sunday - all through the winter.

As dusk falls, hundreds of marsh harriers - a bird which remains rarer than golden eagles as a British breeding species - plus hen harriers, merlin and barn owl can be watched coming in to roost at Hickling.

You may also want to watch:

This year's NWT's winter wildlife survey is all about raptors. Each season, the trust asks local people and visitors to record three species on their map to help monitor wildlife across the county and gain an understanding of the distribution of a species.

Red Kite. Pic: Chris Mills. Red Kite. Pic: Chris Mills.

Sightings can help identify areas that are especially important for wildlife and identify species in decline or under threat.

People are invited to go in search of three iconic raptor species: marsh harriers, red kites and buzzards.

To submit your records visit www.norfolkwildlifetrust.org.uk/spotter or email wild@norfolkwildlifetrust.org.uk.

All three may be seen at Hickling, but NWT is keen for sightings everywhere in Norfolk.