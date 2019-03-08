Search

Whales seen off Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 10:10 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 12 October 2019

Two whales, believed to be minke, have been sighted off the Norfolk coast Picture: Submitted

Archant

Two whales have been seen off the Norfolk coastline.

A dead minke whale washed up on Sheringham beach.Picture: Karen BethellA dead minke whale washed up on Sheringham beach.Picture: Karen Bethell

A naturalist's group says one was sighted in The Wash and the other off Mundesley Beach in recent days.

Wildlife guide

A sperm whale is stranded on Hunstanton Beach near the cliffs. Picture: Matthew Usher.A sperm whale is stranded on Hunstanton Beach near the cliffs. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Carl Chapman, who logs sightings on the Norfolk Cetaceans blog, said both had come from reputable sources. He said both were probably minke whales, which pass through our waters at this time of year.

"It's par for the course really," he said. "Sometimes if the herrings are good they'll stop around for a day or two." Minke are one of the smaller whales, with adults reaching around 25ft in length. They migrate between the tropics and the poles. Nature lovers hope they will travel safely on their way.

A fin whale which was washed up on the beach between Burnham Overy Staithe and Holkham. Picture: Chris BishopA fin whale which was washed up on the beach between Burnham Overy Staithe and Holkham. Picture: Chris Bishop

A dead minke washed up at Sheringham in early 2016, after a number of sightings along the coast.

Occasionally, the great sea creatures wash up on our shores, with recent winters seeing a number of strandings at Hunstanton, Holkham and King's Lynn.

A sperm whale which washed up on the beach at Old Hunstanton Picture: Chris BishopA sperm whale which washed up on the beach at Old Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

MORE - Norfolk's history of stranded whales



A Fin whale in the River Ouse at King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopA Fin whale in the River Ouse at King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

A stranded whale off Old Hunstanton Picture: Ian BurtA stranded whale off Old Hunstanton Picture: Ian Burt

