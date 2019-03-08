Whales seen off Norfolk coast
PUBLISHED: 10:10 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 12 October 2019
Two whales have been seen off the Norfolk coastline.
A naturalist's group says one was sighted in The Wash and the other off Mundesley Beach in recent days.
Carl Chapman, who logs sightings on the Norfolk Cetaceans blog, said both had come from reputable sources. He said both were probably minke whales, which pass through our waters at this time of year.
"It's par for the course really," he said. "Sometimes if the herrings are good they'll stop around for a day or two." Minke are one of the smaller whales, with adults reaching around 25ft in length. They migrate between the tropics and the poles. Nature lovers hope they will travel safely on their way.
A dead minke washed up at Sheringham in early 2016, after a number of sightings along the coast.
Occasionally, the great sea creatures wash up on our shores, with recent winters seeing a number of strandings at Hunstanton, Holkham and King's Lynn.
