Whale seen off Norfolk coast
PUBLISHED: 11:42 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 04 November 2019
Archant
A large whale has been sighted off the north Norfolk coast.
The creature was seen off Cley, around 1,500m offshore, heading for Blakeney.
Norfolk Cetaceans blog posted this morning: "Trevor Williams saw a large whale off East Bank at Cley just now. From the description given it was most likely a fin whale 1,500m offshore heading west towards Blakeney Point."
A number of fin whales have stranded along the coast in recent winters, when the creatures' migration is in full swing.
It comes after reports last week of a whale seen off Sheringham.