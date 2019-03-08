Search

Whale seen off Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 11:42 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 04 November 2019

A fin whale which was washed up on the beach between Burnham Overy Staithe and Holkham in October 2016. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A large whale has been sighted off the north Norfolk coast.

The creature was seen off Cley, around 1,500m offshore, heading for Blakeney.

Norfolk Cetaceans blog posted this morning: "Trevor Williams saw a large whale off East Bank at Cley just now. From the description given it was most likely a fin whale 1,500m offshore heading west towards Blakeney Point."

A number of fin whales have stranded along the coast in recent winters, when the creatures' migration is in full swing.

It comes after reports last week of a whale seen off Sheringham.

