Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Runaway wallaby leads searchers on chase through Norfolk countryside

PUBLISHED: 08:29 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:29 20 June 2019

Gorgeous the wallaby who escaped from his paddock on a farm in Ashill. His owners Charles and Catherine Bowes then had a chase across the countryside over several days before he was finally captured. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Gorgeous the wallaby who escaped from his paddock on a farm in Ashill. His owners Charles and Catherine Bowes then had a chase across the countryside over several days before he was finally captured. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Archant 2019

A farmer was left searching the Norfolk outback after his wallaby made a leap for freedom.

Gorgeous the Wallaby who escaped from his paddock on a farm in Ashill. His owners Charles and Catherine Bowes then had a chase across the countryside over several days before he was finally captured. Picture: Sonya DuncanGorgeous the Wallaby who escaped from his paddock on a farm in Ashill. His owners Charles and Catherine Bowes then had a chase across the countryside over several days before he was finally captured. Picture: Sonya Duncan

It was a hop, skip and a jump for Gorgeous the wallaby on Friday, June 14, after he bounced out of his pen and escaped through the fields near Ashill.

Owner Charles Bowes, 49, noticed the marsupial was missing in the morning. He grabbed a net and went on the hunt.

He said: "He must have been able to jump over the five foot fence and he hopped into a meadow. I went to try a catch him with a big net but he had already got away.

"I've had him for four years after I got him from a farm in Yorkshire. It was an exotic farm with everything from wallabies to llamas.

Catherine and Charles Bowes who had a chase across the countryside over several days before Gorgeous the wallaby was finally re-captured. Picture: Sonya DuncanCatherine and Charles Bowes who had a chase across the countryside over several days before Gorgeous the wallaby was finally re-captured. Picture: Sonya Duncan

"By mid-afternoon on Saturday we had a sighting and he was about two miles away at the side of the road.

"We put an advert out on social media saying we had lost him and someone was able to ring my daughter saying they had seen him."

Gorgeous was spotted around the Great Cressingham Road and Watton Road area, about four miles away.

A group was formed to help track him down, with seven people searching before finding him on the B1108 at Threxton Hills, four days after he first escaped.

Catherine and Charles Bowes who had a chase across the countryside over several days before Gorgeous the wallaby was finally re-captured. Picture: Sonya DuncanCatherine and Charles Bowes who had a chase across the countryside over several days before Gorgeous the wallaby was finally re-captured. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Mr Bowes added: "When we were able to track him down it was a bit of a nightmare trying to catch him. In the end we had to use darts.

"I have a pen that is five foot and another that is six foot. Now he is being kept in the six foot pen as he must have been able to jump out of the five foot one that he had been in for the last two months."

The group used three darts to slow him down as they followed him through woods, barley fields and ditches.

He was returned home safe on Tuesday, June 18 with no injuries despite his adventure through the Norfolk countryside.

Catherine and Charles Bowes who had a chase across the countryside over several days before Gorgeous the wallaby was finally re-captured. Picture: Sonya DuncanCatherine and Charles Bowes who had a chase across the countryside over several days before Gorgeous the wallaby was finally re-captured. Picture: Sonya Duncan

As well as Gorgeous, Mr Bowes has a pet emu who he has not yet named.

Most Read

‘Why I left my Golden Triangle flat to live in a van’

Chris Allen lives and travels across East Anglia in his van Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Drivers illegally using new city bus lane could see ‘enforcement measures’ introduced

The new bus lane leading to Market Avenue in Norwich. The entrance to Castle Mall car park can be seen in the background. Photo: Luke Powell

Aircraft manufacturers to discover today if plans for former RAF runway can take flight

Plans to bring the former runway of RAF Coltishall back into use by Swift Aircraft will be decided this week. Picture: Mike Page

‘I gave up a chance for fame on Love Island after finding love in King’s Lynn’

Bryony Holland, a director at the Secret Extensions salon in King's Lynn. Pic: Bryony Holland Logo: ITV

Lifeboat rescues fisherman from sinking boat

Hunstanton RNLI took part in a training exercise with the HM Coastguard on The Wash at Hunstanton. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction’s ‘tax on tall children’

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Why I left my Golden Triangle flat to live in a van’

Chris Allen lives and travels across East Anglia in his van Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Drivers illegally using new city bus lane could see ‘enforcement measures’ introduced

The new bus lane leading to Market Avenue in Norwich. The entrance to Castle Mall car park can be seen in the background. Photo: Luke Powell

Man arrested at primary school after rooftop chase

Colman Infant School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Future of regions Bathstores in doubt with company on the brink of administration

The Bathstore in Norwich's Queen's Road. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Everything you need to know ahead of Forest Live 2019

Forest Live Credit: LEE BLANCHFLOWER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists