'We need more trees' - urgent call for more trees to be planted to tackle climate crisis

PUBLISHED: 11:06 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 26 December 2019

Bex Cross, volunteer tree warden for Broadland Tree Network (right) planting trees at Mounfield Park in Hellesdon with residents and school children. Picture: Bex Cross

Bex Cross

An environmental action group is calling for double the amount of trees to be planted to tackle climate change.

The message comes as councils across Norfolk and parts of Suffolk focus on plans to boost planting schemes.

Michael Uwins, climate campaigner for Norwich and Norfolk Friends of the Earth, said: "We need to at least double our tree cover as part of the fight against climate change. Friends of the Earth applaud the local authorities and communities who are taking practical action. Local councils can play a vital role with tree planting initiatives. They often own big stretches of land with plenty of room for more trees. It is important to plant the right type of tree. Not only will it help tackle climate change but will benefit insects and wildlife and ensure that the landscape is better prepared in preventing various tree diseases. We must remember that planting trees alone will not solve the climate crisis."

Bex Cross, volunteer tree warden for the Broadland Tree Warden Network, planted 85 trees and shrubs on Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, Norwich, with school children, residents and a group from charity Nansa, which supports people with physical, sensory and learning disabilities.

Miss Cross said: "We need more trees. It's up to local authorities and organisations to lead way. To boost tree planting more funding must be made available and land on which to plant them."

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has committed to planting 110,000 more trees over the next four years.

Nigel Lloyd, NNDC environment portfolio holder, said: "Planting trees to help take carbon out of the atmosphere is key in our journey to becoming a carbon neutral council by 2030."

The borough council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk is entering its third year of the Street Trees for Lynn project, to boost tree planting in urban areas.

Elizabeth Nockolds, borough council cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: "The council is striving to increase its tree planting. The number of trees being planted would significantly increase if members of the public planted trees on their own land. Together we will achieve so much more."

A South Norfolk Council spokesman said the authority works with developers to secure planting on new developments.

