Prices on their heads - US trophy hunters pay up to £25,000 to shoot deer in Norfolk

American huntress Larysa Switlyk (left) with a friendd and Alex Hinkins during her trip to Norfolk in February. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook Larysa Switlyk

A tour operator is charging American hunters up to £25,000 a time to shoot deer in Norfolk.

The revelation comes after a controversial US huntress angered animal lovers by posting pictures of deer and a rare breed sheep she had shot in the county on social media.

It is not clear whether Europehunts.com arranged Larysa Switlyk’s visit to the UK in February.

She posed for pictures with muntjac, Chinese water deer and a soay sheep she had killed.

Europehunts is offering the chance to shoot all three for a “trophy fee” of £1,250 for the sheep, £1,150 for a muntjac and £1,850 for the water deer.

Also on offer is the chance to shoot red or roe deer in Norfolk. The firm charges from £1,500 to take part in a deer cull, to up to £25,000 for a “world record class” red stag. Prices increase according to the size of the deer’s antlers.

The firm’s website says: “Our hunting grounds in England range from centuries old estates hunting by Royalty even today, to private English forests.

“We utilize spot and stalk methods of hunting as well as high seats, safari style, muzzle-loader and rifle throughout the English countryside.”

The location is not revealed. We have approached Europehunts for comment.

Texas-based Europehunts says it works with Alex Hinkins. Its website says: “Alex is the man on the ground in England and coordinates as well as guides clients all over England, Spain, Hungary and Scotland. His team consists of multiple professional hunters whom give 1st class attention to every hunt.”

Bedfordshire-based Mr Hinkins, who also runs a business called Wings Hunting and Shooting, is pictured with Ms Switlyk in one of the trophy shots from her Norfolk trip. Mr Hinkins has been approached for a comment.

The pictures, posted on Facebook, prompted Britain’s biggest shooting group to warn hunters not to post pictures glorifying in the death of the quarry on social media.

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) said: “The antics portrayed in this picture are utterly at odds with the values and standards of a UK shooting community, which is driven by strong ethics and respect for quarry.”

As well as trophy fees, hunters are charged a £350 day fee and gun hire of £50 a day.

The firm also offers to arrange airport transfers from Norwich (£75), vehicle hire and accommodation.

Muntjac £1,150

Chinese water deer £1,850

Soay ram £1,250

Red deer cull bucks Norfolk – £1,500

Fallow £3,250

Japanese or formosan sika £2,400

Pere David deer gold medal £8,500

Barasingha deer £6,000

Black buck £3,000

Axis deer £3,000

Hebridean sheep £1,250

Four horned Jacobs ram £1,650

Manchurian sika £3,500