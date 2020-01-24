Search

Are these lights spotted in the sky above Norfolk Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites?

PUBLISHED: 12:27 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 24 January 2020

The lights, believed to be SpaceX starlink Satelites, were seen over Youngs Park in Aylsham on January 21. Picture: Candice Steele/ PA

Archant

A trail of lights in the sky that has fascinated stargazers the world over have been spotted above North Norfolk.

The lights, seen in a perfectly straight line, were caught on camera above Young's Park at 7pm on Tuesday, January 21.

The unusual sight had sparked interest after being spotted in several countries, with rumours rife on social media as to the unidentified flying objects' origins.

It was later speculated that Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, were responsible for the lights - although the company would not confirm or deny the rumours.

Candice Steele shared her pictures of the lights on the Aylsham community notice board Facebook page.

She said: "My mum and her friend came to pick me up and it was actually my Mum's friend, Paula, who noticed the lights.

"The lights could have been dismissed as stars at a quick glance because they had a similar brightness, but upon closer inspection it was really weird as there were about 5-6 star like lights all lined up.

"They didn't move nor did they twinkle like stars, we thought they could have possibly been drones of some kind or some new military tech but ultimately had no idea what they actually were.

"I had joked that there were aliens watching us in the sky but I was glad to find out that it was in fact Starlink satellites."

Some astronomers from Norwich Astronomical Society were on look out on January 21 and also saw the lights, with one astronomer tracking the Starlink satellites on Satflare.

SpaceX launched the first 60 of its 'Starlink constellation' of internet satellites in May 2019, with another 60 sent to space in November.

The satellites will provide internet access around the world, especially in rural areas where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable.

The satellites could be more visible after their deployment into space as they raise their altitude higher and higher over a few months.

Another person on the Aylsham community board said: "I'm so glad I know what they are now, I saw them last night in East Runton.

"They were slowly moving up and then the top light disappeared and then more kept coming from below. Never seen anything like it."

Did you spot the lights? Email abigail.nicholson@archant.co.uk with your pictures.

