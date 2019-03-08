Villagers plagued by flies could have to wait another four weeks until situation improves

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller Archant

People living in a fly-infested Norfolk village could have to wait another four weeks until they see the situation improve.

A child's toy car peppered with flies in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Anonymous A child's toy car peppered with flies in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Anonymous

Residents in Thorpe Marriott claim they have been complaining about swarms of flies plaguing their village since 2009, but are yet to see a solution.

It has left them forced to spend considerable amounts of money on fly traps and screens, while also keeping their windows and doors shut in the summer.

Broadland District Council said in June that it was taking steps to resolve the problem and was regularly visiting a local farm where the flies are coming from.

But a spokesperson said it could take weeks before people living in the village see any results.

The spokesperson said: "Treatment has been ongoing but the farmer has been told to change the method of delivery of larvicide in an attempt to increase the success rate of the product.

"The rate at which the flies will be removed is dependent on the effectiveness of the treatment which we are monitoring closely.

"However we expect to see results within four weeks."

People living in the village have posted photos of their insect traps almost full with what is believed to be lesser house flies.

Angie, who lives in the area, said: "It is horrendous living like this. People who have to have their doors and windows open during the day are the ones who are really suffering.

"I have been on to environmental health about this since March, but it has only been since I contacted the paper and radio that they have found where it is coming from."

The 58-year-old, who did not want to give her surname, said the fly issue has been ongoing for the past 10 years.

She added: "You just have to go on Facebook to see all the photos of people's fly traps.

"There's a picture of one sticky trap, put up two days ago, and it is now almost completely covered in flies."

An email from a council environmental health officer, sent to a resident on July 1, said there was a "significant" fly infestation at a farm, which has not been named.

The officer said the council would be seeking assistance from a professional agricultural pest controller and had been in contact with an academic entomologist - a scientist who studies insects.

