Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Villagers plagued by flies could have to wait another four weeks until situation improves

PUBLISHED: 10:27 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 03 July 2019

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Archant

People living in a fly-infested Norfolk village could have to wait another four weeks until they see the situation improve.

A child's toy car peppered with flies in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: AnonymousA child's toy car peppered with flies in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Anonymous

Residents in Thorpe Marriott claim they have been complaining about swarms of flies plaguing their village since 2009, but are yet to see a solution.

It has left them forced to spend considerable amounts of money on fly traps and screens, while also keeping their windows and doors shut in the summer.

Broadland District Council said in June that it was taking steps to resolve the problem and was regularly visiting a local farm where the flies are coming from.

But a spokesperson said it could take weeks before people living in the village see any results.

The spokesperson said: "Treatment has been ongoing but the farmer has been told to change the method of delivery of larvicide in an attempt to increase the success rate of the product.

"The rate at which the flies will be removed is dependent on the effectiveness of the treatment which we are monitoring closely.

"However we expect to see results within four weeks."

You may also want to watch:

People living in the village have posted photos of their insect traps almost full with what is believed to be lesser house flies.

Angie, who lives in the area, said: "It is horrendous living like this. People who have to have their doors and windows open during the day are the ones who are really suffering.

"I have been on to environmental health about this since March, but it has only been since I contacted the paper and radio that they have found where it is coming from."

The 58-year-old, who did not want to give her surname, said the fly issue has been ongoing for the past 10 years.

She added: "You just have to go on Facebook to see all the photos of people's fly traps.

"There's a picture of one sticky trap, put up two days ago, and it is now almost completely covered in flies."

An email from a council environmental health officer, sent to a resident on July 1, said there was a "significant" fly infestation at a farm, which has not been named.

The officer said the council would be seeking assistance from a professional agricultural pest controller and had been in contact with an academic entomologist - a scientist who studies insects.

- Do you have photos of the infestation? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

City keen to give young striker a chance this summer

Adam Idah will be training with the first team this summer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Gunmen who fled scene of Norwich shooting arrested with a ‘bit of luck’ in routine stop

The victim is seen staggering from the park off Adelaide Street after being shot in the back. Picture: Norfolk Police

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

‘I could decapitate myself’ - Woman with rare condition on living in constant danger

Karen Pugh, Taverham, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Motorcylist remains in hospital three months after crash in Norwich

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police were called to Station Road North in Belton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

Iceland recalls chicken dippers as they may contain pieces of hard plastic

Iceland is recalling chicken dippers as they may contain plastic. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists