Police called to group of 20 people partying in Thetford Forest

PUBLISHED: 13:41 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 11 May 2020

Police were called to Thetford Forest on Saturday where 20 people were partying. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police were called to Thetford Forest on Saturday where 20 people were partying. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police broke up a party of around 20 people in Thetford Forest over the weekend.

Officers were called at 6.30pm on Saturday to reports of an illegal rave at Croxton Heath.

When they arrived, police said they found it was not an illegal rave, but a smaller gathering of up to 20 people who were playing music and socialising.

It comes as chief constable Simon Bailey warned of people breaking social distancing rules in Norfolk beauty spots at the weekend.

A police spokesman said officers seized music equipment and gave words of advice to the people on Croxton Heath.

The group then left the scene.

The forest has become a hot-spot for raves over the years.

In 2018, the Forestry Commission, which manages the land, said 1,000 people had damaged the woodlands after one rave.

In 2017, wardens were clearing up again after another party.

