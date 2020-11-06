Boat sinks on Broads
PUBLISHED: 16:37 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 06 November 2020
A boat has sunk on the Broads.
The Broads Authority were made aware of the sunken boat at Commissioners Cut in Thorpe St Andrew on October 27.
The boat appears to be a houseboat and there are possessions, such as wooden cabinets and wellington boots, along the bank.
It has been temporarily moored on the River Yare but the Broads Authority said they were working with the owner to remove it after lockdown.
A spokesperson for the Broads Authority said: “We are working with the owner, who is in the process of trying to raise the vessel out of the navigation.
“This work has to be done in accordance with current government restrictions. Once raised, the vessel will need to be removed from the area after lockdown restrictions are lifted.”
