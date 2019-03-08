Budding landscape designers needed for war memorial garden project

Sheringham war memorial gardens, which are due to get a makeover. Picture: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Sheringham Town Council is urging gardening fans to put forward their ideas on a project to revamp the town's war memorial gardens.

The scheme, which is being organised in partnership with North Norfolk District Council and Sheringham in Bloom as part of a town-wide 'Greener Sheringham' project, will see the gardens get a makeover, with sustainable planting appropriate to the their seafront location and a possible sensory area.

A design pack, including a plan of the gardens, can be collected from the town hall and those taking part will have a chance to see their ideas displayed at Sheringham Community Centre after the closing date of July 31.

After winning ideas have been chosen, Greener Sheringham members with work with North Norfolk District Council to come up with a plan, and it is hoped that the finished design will be completed in time for the Second World War 2020 commemorations.

Sheringham deputy mayor Liz Withington, who is leading the project, said: "We would like as many people from across all ages to contribute their ideas, from enthusiastic gardeners and local organisations, to gardening companies and garden centres."