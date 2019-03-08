Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Budding landscape designers needed for war memorial garden project

PUBLISHED: 14:55 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 19 June 2019

Sheringham war memorial gardens, which are due to get a makeover. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham war memorial gardens, which are due to get a makeover. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Sheringham Town Council is urging gardening fans to put forward their ideas on a project to revamp the town's war memorial gardens.

The scheme, which is being organised in partnership with North Norfolk District Council and Sheringham in Bloom as part of a town-wide 'Greener Sheringham' project, will see the gardens get a makeover, with sustainable planting appropriate to the their seafront location and a possible sensory area.

You may also want to watch:

A design pack, including a plan of the gardens, can be collected from the town hall and those taking part will have a chance to see their ideas displayed at Sheringham Community Centre after the closing date of July 31.

After winning ideas have been chosen, Greener Sheringham members with work with North Norfolk District Council to come up with a plan, and it is hoped that the finished design will be completed in time for the Second World War 2020 commemorations.

Sheringham deputy mayor Liz Withington, who is leading the project, said: "We would like as many people from across all ages to contribute their ideas, from enthusiastic gardeners and local organisations, to gardening companies and garden centres."

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction’s ‘tax on tall children’

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Weather warning still in place after thunder and lightning wakes people up in parts of Norfolk

Dan Holley, from Weatherquest, captured this photograph of the lightning. Pic: Dan Holley.

Why a man spilt beer over two Norwich women at the Cricket World Cup

Canaries Trust secretary Kathy Blake and her daughter Nicola had beer spilt over them at the ICC Cricket World Cup. Picture: Twitter

Retirement complex in Norwich struck by lightning

Warminger Court in Norwich was struck by lightning. Pic: Luke Hillier

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Gavin Xavier is wanted in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Robber used garden fork, axe and knife during terrifying raids

The Just News and Convenience store on Nelson Street. Photo: Norwich

National retailer set to open first store in town

The new store is set to open on London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Meet England rugby legend as he DJs in Norwich club

James Haskell will be DJing in Norwich. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Gym use and car hire - what you’ll be able to get for free with Norwich’s new currency

Norfolk Car Club. Photo: Simon Finlay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists