Man taken to hospital with 'very deep' bite from seal pup

PUBLISHED: 11:22 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 28 August 2019

A seal popping up its head at Blakeney Point Picture: PAUL GEATER

A volunteer was taken to hospital with a deep bite from a seal pup on the Norfolk coast, prompting a warning to keep away from the "aggressive" animals.

Richard, who is a volunteer at The Seal and Shore Watch UK was called to rescue a seal pup in Caister when he was attacked on Saturday, August 24. Picture: Seal and Shore UKRichard, who is a volunteer at The Seal and Shore Watch UK was called to rescue a seal pup in Caister when he was attacked on Saturday, August 24. Picture: Seal and Shore UK

The man, who helps out at Seal and Shore Watch UK, was called to rescue a seal pup in Caister when he was attacked on Saturday, August 24.

In a post on Facebook, Seal and Shore UK reiterated the danger of approaching seals and urged beach-goers to steer clear from the "scared" wildlife.

A spokesperson from Seal and Shore UK said a volunteer - who wanted to just be identified as Richard - was called to the seashore by a member of the public after a fight broke out about the seal.

After the fight was calmed down by police, the injured seal was picked up and relayed to Richard, who was waiting to take it for assessment.

"Once the pup's adrenaline had stopped coursing, Richard could see the pup was rapidly going down hill and arranged to meet the vet which, unfortunately, was on another out-of-hours call.

"Richard looked up at the vet, just for a second, whilst he was talking and yes… Richard got an extremely nasty, very deep bite. He then spent eight hours or so in A and E."

According to the spokesperson, a seal's bite has the same ferocity as a Rottweiler's and could result in an infection called 'seal fingers' which can lead to amputation.

"The pup went very downhill and sadly had to be put to sleep. The pups this year are for some reason poorly, they are having a lot of traumas.

"Part of the mouths are dead, there seems to be a lot of decay in pups that are so young. The powers that be are looking into this, at this moment. If you touch a pup's gum, pus will actually pour out."

THe spokesperson added: "The morale is exceedingly low, medics are going out every day, pups are being assessed and having to be put to sleep. These are our dear little treasures, they are our pride and joy here on the Norfolk coast and they are very vulnerable.

"We do need volunteers, if anyone wants to help or donate contact 07498 597448. The more help we can get, the better."

