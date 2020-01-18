Search

Advanced search

Worst flooding in 19 years forces nature reserve to close

PUBLISHED: 10:22 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 18 January 2020

The Hawk and Owl Trust has been forced to close Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve to the public following its worst flooding in 19 years. Picture: A Blumfield - Hawk and Owl Trust

The Hawk and Owl Trust has been forced to close Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve to the public following its worst flooding in 19 years. Picture: A Blumfield - Hawk and Owl Trust

Archant

A north Norfolk nature reserve has been forced to close after suffering from the worst flooding it has experienced in 19 years.

The Hawk and Owl Trust has been forced to close Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve to the public following its worst flooding in 19 years. Picture: A Blumfield - Hawk and Owl TrustThe Hawk and Owl Trust has been forced to close Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve to the public following its worst flooding in 19 years. Picture: A Blumfield - Hawk and Owl Trust

Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve, near Fakenham, closed to the public following two days of heavy rain which began on January 16.

The ground was already saturated after months of wet weather and will now remain shut until Monday, January 20.

The Environment Agency, which claim the flooding is due to recent rain flowing into the River Wensum's reserve, has recorded the water levels there as the highest since 1993.

It said the reserve is on "low-lying land within the natural floodplain", the flooding was not due to its river restoration scheme, and that it was working with the Hawk and Owl Trust, who own the land, to design and fund improvements.

The Hawk and Owl Trust has been forced to close Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve to the public following its worst flooding in 19 years. Picture: A Blumfield - Hawk and Owl TrustThe Hawk and Owl Trust has been forced to close Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve to the public following its worst flooding in 19 years. Picture: A Blumfield - Hawk and Owl Trust

A spokesman said: "We believe [the scheme] is performing as it was designed to do, reducing the flood risk to downstream communities."

But warden for the trust, Nigel Middleton, said the River Wensum had burst two or three times a year since work began by the Environment Agency four years ago.

Mr Middleton has worked at the Hawk and Owl Trust since it opened in 2001 and said the flooding was the worst he had ever seen there.

You may also want to watch:

Currently they are unable to graze sheep and cattle because the meadows are covered in water.

He said: "It has dire effect on the wildlife we are trying to preserve here."

He believes a narrowing of the River Wensum has forced water into the reserve and said its drainage is unable to cope.

Chief operations director, Adrian Blumfield, said the public had been "very understanding and supportive" in the decision to close due to safety concerns.

The Hawk and Owl Trust has been forced to close Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve to the public following its worst flooding in 19 years. Picture: A Blumfield - Hawk and Owl TrustThe Hawk and Owl Trust has been forced to close Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve to the public following its worst flooding in 19 years. Picture: A Blumfield - Hawk and Owl Trust

"The water level has gone down by about a foot now," he added.

"People have been supportive in what we are trying to do here and understanding to the problem."

Flood warnings had been in place this week for the Wensum Valley between Fakenham and Swanton Morley, with 30mm (1.2in) of rain recorded in Fakenham in just 24 hours.

Sculthorpe Moor is known nationally for its wildlife, sympathetic and effective management techniques and accessibility to all.

The Hawk and Owl Trust has been forced to close Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve to the public following its worst flooding in 19 years. Picture: A Blumfield - Hawk and Owl TrustThe Hawk and Owl Trust has been forced to close Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve to the public following its worst flooding in 19 years. Picture: A Blumfield - Hawk and Owl Trust

Last year, the Hawk and Owl Trust, which manages the site, bought the two parcels of land adjoining the existing nature reserve, extending it from 45 acres to over 200 acres. It was bought using funds raised by the public and from major donors, as part of a £1.7m project.

Most Read

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

Chef saves customer’s life after they had heart attack during afternoon tea

Jamie Symons, head chef at the Crown Lodge Hotel Restaurant at Outwell, who saved a customer's life using the onsite community defrillator. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Well-known pub goes up for sale

The Blueberry in its heyday. Pic: Archant

Jobs lost as farm firm stops growing potatoes to seek a viable future

Mark Brighton, managing director of RBR Crops in North Walsham, which has announced it will stop growing potatoes, with the loss of 10 jobs. Picture: Chris Hill

Motorcyclist killed in A140 crash named

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Worst flooding in 19 years forces nature reserve to close

The Hawk and Owl Trust has been forced to close Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve to the public following its worst flooding in 19 years. Picture: A Blumfield - Hawk and Owl Trust

Chef saves customer’s life after they had heart attack during afternoon tea

Jamie Symons, head chef at the Crown Lodge Hotel Restaurant at Outwell, who saved a customer's life using the onsite community defrillator. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

Hollywood movie director declares: “East Anglian sugar beet is the best in the world.”

Vadim Jean, creative director and co-owner of Renaissance Vodka, the exclusive vodka partner of Norwich City Football Club. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Navy officer caught four times over drink drive limit banned from road

Steven Hawthorn. Picture: Peter Walsh.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists