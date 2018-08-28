Search

Advanced search

£100,000 boost towards quadrupling the size of nature reserve near Fakenham

PUBLISHED: 14:11 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:11 29 November 2018

The Hawk and Owl Trust gets £100,000 for Sculthorpe Fen Appeal. A barn owl. Pictures: Richard Saxton

The Hawk and Owl Trust gets £100,000 for Sculthorpe Fen Appeal. A barn owl. Pictures: Richard Saxton

Archant

A project that aims to quadruple the size of a nature reserve near Fakenham has received a £100,000 boost.

The Hawk and Owl Trust gets £100,000 for Sculthorpe Fen Appeal. Kingfisher. Pictures: Andy ThompsonThe Hawk and Owl Trust gets £100,000 for Sculthorpe Fen Appeal. Kingfisher. Pictures: Andy Thompson

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has awarded Norfolk-based national charity the Hawk and Owl Trust the money towards its Sculthorpe Fen Appeal.

The money will be used towards developing the new, much enlarged reserve, its facilities and developing the community engagement elements of the project.

Sculthorpe Moor nature reserve is known nationally for its wildlife, sympathetic and effective management techniques and accessibility to all.

The trust, with its national headquarters based at Sculthorpe, is raising £850,000 as part of a £1.7m Sculthorpe Fen Appeal to purchase additional land on either side of the existing reserve and to be able to extend its wildlife management into this area, and make it fully accessible to all.

As the reserve expands, more volunteers will be needed to help build the new infrastructure, manage and develop the land in a way that will benefit wildlife and meet and greet an increased number of visitors. An increased workforce will also be required to both manage the reserve, but also to offer more educational, conservation and community engagement activities.

The grant has been awarded through New Anglia LEP’s Growing Places Fund, and will help cover core costs, funding several new full-time posts as well as six work placements over the next two years.

A further 50 volunteers from the community will be needed to help with the day-to-day running, offering opportunities for exercise and making new friendships.

Reserve warden Nigel Middleton said: “This grant makes a truly significant contribution to the Sculthorpe Fen Appeal.

“Our vision for the future of this amazing reserve drives us onwards, and to see the finishing line in sight, with the help of this award is a fantastic thing. We can’t wait to be able to start developing the reserve, for wildlife and for people.”

Doug Field, chairman of New Anglia LEP, said: “North Norfolk already makes a significant contribution to our visitor economy. This project will strengthen that offer, helping create an outstanding facility that will benefit our economy and enrich the lives of people locally.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage

Video Arch-Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg to address Tories in Norfolk village today

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg. Picture: STEVE PARSONS/PA

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Video Stuart Webber maps out Norwich City’s transfer strategy

Stuart Webber knows what he wants from Norwich City's transfer window Picture: Denise Bradley

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Plans lodged to close popular city centre restaurant

East Twenty Six bar and restaurant, Exchange Street, Norwich. Owner Jeremy King. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

£100,000 boost towards quadrupling the size of nature reserve near Fakenham

The Hawk and Owl Trust gets £100,000 for Sculthorpe Fen Appeal. A barn owl. Pictures: Richard Saxton

Sexual offender sent ‘disgusting’ fantasies to former cellmate to ensure Romanian holidays

Peter Ashford has been banned from entering Normanston Park in Lowestoft. PETER SALMON.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast